Asian equities declined sharply on Wednesday as a wave of AI stock selling hit Wall Street, dragging down Taiwan Sema, Samsung, and SoftBank Group amid broader market volatility and rising oil prices.

Asian stock markets faced a significant downturn on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, as a wave of heavy selling targeting artificial intelligence equities rippled from Wall Street across the region. The sell-off impacted major indices from Tokyo to Seoul, with investors retreating from high-flying tech names that had previously driven market gains. This renewed volatility highlights the fragility of the AI sector's recent rally and its growing sensitivity to broader economic concerns regarding profitability and interest rates.

Taiwan and South Korea Face Heavy Tech Selloff

Taiwan's benchmark Taiex index tumbled 5% during the session, dragged down by the performance of its massive semiconductor industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. sank 3.6%, while chip designer Mediatek plunged 10%, reflecting deep investor unease about the sustainability of current valuations in the chip design and manufacturing sectors.

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In South Korea, the Kospi lost 6.2% to close at 4,697.51. The decline was spearheaded by Samsung Electronics, which fell 9.9%, and SK Hynix, which plummeted 11.1%. These steep losses in the region's key tech giants underscored the contagious nature of the AI-related sell-off, affecting even companies with diverse revenue streams beyond pure AI chip production.

Japan and China Markets Decline Amid Economic Data

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 2.8% to 57,011.62, with shares of OpenAI investor SoftBank Group slumping 14.8%. Semiconductor maker Kioxia also plunged 14.2%, adding to the regional tech downturn. These losses occurred despite broader global economic signals, including a record trade surplus for China of nearly unspecified magnitude and mixed domestic economic data.

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China's Shanghai Composite index declined 1.5% to 3,494.75, falling to its lowest level in more than a year. This decline comes as China, the world's second largest economy, reports on trade relations with 15 other trading partners. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.4% lower to 8,692.40. In Australia, the consumer price index in October rose to 4.9% from a year earlier, topping expectations and potentially pressuring the central bank to raise interest rates.

Wall Street Volatility Drags Global Sentiment Lower

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.5% to record its eighth loss in the last nine days, while the Nasdaq composite shed 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.9%, providing a slight offset to the broader tech-heavy losses. Nvidia fell 5.9% a day after soaring 31.5% to its biggest gain in more than two decades, illustrating the extreme volatility characterizing AI stock movements.

Other stocks around the AI industry fell by similar amounts, including Anthropic. The company behind the Claude AI chatbot sank 6.5% to drop below $83, which is the price at which Anthropic first sold its stock. These drops were powerful enough to drag the S&P 500 index lower even though most of the stocks within the index climbed.

Economic Headwinds and Future Market Outlook

Despite the equity declines, confidence among U.S. consumers is improving by more than economists expected, according to the latest report. However, deeper concerns remain regarding whether AI can possibly produce enough profit and productivity to justify massive investments in data centers. Sweeping victories for Democrats earlier this month in the U.S. midterm elections have also influenced market sentiment.

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In the bond market, Treasury yields held relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.93% from 4.92% late Monday after drifting up and down earlier in the day. It is making it more difficult to borrow money to pay for the industry's growth, adding a financial headwind to the sector's expansion. Meanwhile, energy markets saw Brent crude oil climb 2.4% to $88.78 per barrel, before settling down 1.4% to $87.50 a barrel. U.S. benchmark crude oil dropped 1.7% to $80.69 per barrel, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February.