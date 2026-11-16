Asian Stocks Slide as Nvidia Crisis Sparks AI Hardware Sell-Off

Asian markets fall sharply as Nvidia leadership changes trigger widespread sell-offs in AI hardware stocks across South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, impacting giants like Samsung and TSMC.

Major financial indices across Asia experienced significant declines on Monday, November 16, 2026, driven by intensifying fears regarding the stability of the artificial intelligence hardware sector. The turmoil originated from United States markets, where shares of Nvidia fell sharply following the announcement that CEO Jensen Huang would resign, a move that rattled investor confidence in the global chip supply chain. This uncertainty rapidly spread to Asian exchanges, where companies deeply integrated into the artificial intelligence hardware ecosystem faced steep losses. The South Korea Kospi index dropped 2.8%, closing at 5,142.84 points, reflecting the broad market anxiety.

Core Market Declines and Hardware Stocks

South Korea's prominent memory chip manufacturers bore the brunt of the selling pressure, with their stock prices plummeting in tandem with the broader market decline. SK Hynix, one of the nation's most valuable corporations, saw its shares drop by 5.5%, while its rival Samsung Electronics lost 3.2% of its market value during trading hours. In Japan, the selloff extended across several key technology firms that have capitalized on the global artificial intelligence expansion. SoftBank Group, an investor in OpenAI, slipped 4.2%, while memory chip producer Kioxia Holdings fell 5.5%. Equipment maker Tokyo Electron also contributed to the downward trend, dipping 5.2% as investors reassessed the growth trajectory of semiconductor capital expenditures.

Also read Jensen Huang Weighs Return to Nvidia Leadership Amid Scandal

Taiwan and Cross-Border Market Impact

Taiwan's financial markets mirrored the negative sentiment, with the Taiex index sinking 4.1% amid concerns about demand sustainability. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, commonly known as TSMC, which is a primary beneficiary of the artificial intelligence boom, saw its shares decline by 3.4%. This drop highlighted the interconnected nature of the global technology supply chain, where setbacks in American chip design often translate to immediate consequences for Asian manufacturing partners. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index offered a slight counterbalance, rising 0.9% to reach 23,852.96 points, though this gain was overshadowed by the broader regional weakness. The Shanghai Composite index retreated 0.4% to 3,621.46, weighed down by disappointing official Chinese economic data released on Monday, including weaker-than-expected figures for retail sales and industrial production.

Analyst Perspectives on AI Investment Risks

Financial experts emphasize that the market's reaction to Nvidia's leadership change was amplified by pre-existing anxieties about the sustainability of artificial intelligence capital spending. Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, noted in a Monday commentary that the market was already concerned about a potential slowdown in robust growth before the specific news from Nvidia emerged. He stated that the risk profile had become significantly more serious following the resignation announcement. These concerns are further compounded by growing political and economic uncertainties in the United States following the midterm elections, which have added another layer of complexity to investment strategies. The broader technology-heavy Nasdaq composite in the United States fell 0.9% on Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up just 0.1%, highlighting the divergence between traditional industries and tech stocks.

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Commodity Fluctuations and Currency Markets

Oil markets also reflected the shifting global sentiment, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, sliding 1% to $94.91 per barrel. Although this price remains significantly higher than the approximately $72 per barrel recorded in late February before the Iran conflict began, the decline suggests that investors are pricing in potential shifts in energy demand and supply chain logistics. The International Energy Agency reported last week that Gulf exports had recovered much faster than global oil demand, but current flows are still adjusting from prewar levels. In currency markets, the U.S. dollar traded at 159.64 Japanese yen and remained largely unchanged. The euro traded at $1.1017, down slightly from $1.1029, indicating steady but cautious movements in foreign exchange trading as investors await further clarity on global economic policies.

Upcoming Economic Data and Policy Updates

Investors are now turning their attention to a series of critical economic releases and diplomatic developments expected this week. The minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting are scheduled for release on Wednesday, which will provide deeper insights into the decision-making processes regarding interest rates. The central bank continues its efforts to cool inflation in the United States, and these minutes will be scrutinized for hints on future monetary policy. Simultaneously, global markets are watching for updates on high-level diplomatic engagements, with U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin all on the radar for potential policy signals. The interplay between monetary policy, geopolitical stability, and technological sector health will likely dictate market movements in the coming days as traders navigate this period of heightened volatility.