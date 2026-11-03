Asian Stocks Drop as Tech Selloff Spreads from Wall Street

Asian equity markets decline with South Korea's Kospi falling 4% following US tech weakness, while the Reserve Bank of Australia raises rates to 4.85% amid persistent inflation pressures.

Asian equity markets finished mixed on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, as technology-heavy exchanges in South Korea and Taiwan declined to their lowest levels in three months. This downturn followed a volatile session on Wall Street where major US indices showed divergent performance despite a drop in oil prices. The broader regional sentiment was heavily influenced by ongoing concerns regarding artificial intelligence valuations and persistent inflationary pressures.

Kospi Falls 4% to 5626.08 After Tech Selloff

South Korea's benchmark Kospi index fell 4% to close at 5,626.08, marking a significant retreat for the country's tech-focused economy. Memory chipmaker SK Hynix dropped 5.7% and Samsung Electronics declined 4%, completely giving up the gains achieved on Monday. The decline highlights the vulnerability of semiconductor-dependent markets to shifts in global technology demand and investor sentiment regarding hardware spending.

Also read October dive for AI-related shares tests broader U.S. stock market’s resilience

Meanwhile, China's Shanghai Composite index retreated 1.4% to 3,588.50, settling near its lowest level in more than a year. Any gains from market-supporting measures announced on Monday proved to be short-lived as traders reassessed the economic outlook. The persistent weakness in Chinese markets adds to the pressure on regional growth narratives, with investors increasingly wary of slow recovery trajectories in the broader Asian economy.

RBA Raises Rates to 4.85% Amid Inflation Concerns

In stark contrast to the falling equity markets, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% to close at 8,880.50, driven largely by monetary policy announcements. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 4.85%, the highest cash rate seen since it stood at 5.25% in December 2008. This decision underscores the central bank's commitment to fighting price growth despite slowing global economic activity.

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Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock stated that inflation remains broadly based across the economy. The statement noted that this trend partly reflects higher fuel and other commodity prices affected by the conflict in the Middle East. Additionally, Governor Bullock highlighted that artificial intelligence-related investment is driving rapid growth in prices for technology-related goods, keeping inflation in many goods and services high despite other moderating factors.

US Tech Giants Show Volatility Amid AI Bubble Fears

The momentum for Asian markets was significantly impacted by trading activity in the United States, where the S&P 500 sank 0.5% on Monday, erasing a 1.1% gain seen earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 1.1%. This mixed performance occurred even though the majority of stocks within the S&P 500 climbed, benefiting from a recent 7.6% drop in the price of a barrel of Brent crude.

Brent crude closed at $104.77, providing some relief to consumers and industries reliant on energy. However, the price for the most actively traded contract in the Brent market has been veering between roughly $70 and $120 per barrel since just before the war with Iran began. This volatility has quicky reversed directions, mirroring the unstable performance of stocks in the artificial intelligence industry. These tech stocks have been shaky for months amid criticism that they have surged too high and are in a bubble.

Big Tech Cash Burn and Manufacturing Data Influence Outlook

Worries are growing that the hundreds of billions of dollars Big Tech companies are pouring into AI data centers will not yield enough productivity and profit to make the investments worth it. Recent financial results from Alphabet and Nvidia demonstrated how artificial intelligence may be dragging on their own businesses. Google's parent company, Alphabet, burned through more cash during the latest quarter as measured by free cash flow. Although Alphabet initially rallied 2.6% on Monday, it finished with a loss of 0.3%.

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Nvidia also experienced significant volatility, going from an early gain of 2.6% to a drop of 1.3%. Such swings have dragged the rest of the market with them, creating uncertainty for investors globally. On Monday, a report indicated that US manufacturing improved last month by more than economists expected. Furthermore, a measure of inflation in the survey by the Institute for Supply Management showed prices were rising at a slower pace, offering a glimmer of positive data in an otherwise turbulent economic environment.

In other trading dealings on Tuesday, the price of Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 1% to $105.85 a barrel. U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 1.1% to $97.48 per barrel, reflecting continued adjustments in energy markets. Currency markets also saw movement, with the U.S. dollar falling to 157.84 Japanese yen from 157.95 yen. The euro rose to $1.1198 from $1.1188, indicating shifting dynamics in global forex trading as markets digest the latest inflation and growth data from the United States and Asia.