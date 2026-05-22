Asian Stocks Advance as Oil Prices Rise, U.S. Futures Edge Higher

Asian shares advanced Friday following modest gains on Wall Street, while oil prices rose as efforts to end the Oil prices had eased Thursday in U.S. trading, alleviating pressure from the bond market as yields fell. U.S. futures edged higher and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was up 2.7% at 63,352.44. A report showed inflation hitting a four-year low in April, at 1.4%, despite higher prices for oil and gas due to the war. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.2% to 25,685.65, while the Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.5% to 4,096.24. Taiwan’s Taiex was trading 1.5% higher, while India’s Sensex edged up 0.2%. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 1.5% to $104.08 a barrel. It was around $70 per barrel in February before the war’s start. Benchmark U.S. crude traded 0.9% higher at $97.25 a barrel.

Asian shares advanced Friday following modest gains on Wall Street , while oil prices rose as efforts to end the Oil prices had eased Thursday in U.S. trading, alleviating pressure from the bond market as yields fell.

U.S. futures edged higher and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was up 2.7% at 63,352.44. A report showed inflation hitting a four-year low in April, at 1.4%, despite higher prices for oil and gas due to the war. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.2% to 25,685.65, while the Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.5% to 4,096.24. Taiwan’s Taiex was trading 1.5% higher, while India’s Sensex edged up 0.2%.

Brent crude, the international standard, gained 1.5% to $104.08 a barrel. It was around $70 per barrel in February before the war’s start. Benchmark U.S. crude traded 0.9% higher at $97.25 a barrel.

"Markets are still searching for signs of progress in a potential deal between the US and Iran," ING commodities strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey wrote in a note on Friday. "While there are signs of optimism, uncertainty reigns.





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asian Stocks Wall Street Oil Prices Yields Inflation U.S. Dollar Euro Southwest Airlines American Airlines Ralph Lauren U.S. 10-Year Treasury U.S. Futures Tokyo’S Nikkei 225 Brent Crude Benchmark U.S. Crude War Iran U.S. Dollar Euro Southwest Airlines American Airlines Ralph Lauren U.S. 10-Year Treasury U.S. Futures Tokyo’S Nikkei 225 Brent Crude Benchmark U.S. Crude War Iran U.S. Dollar Euro Southwest Airlines American Airlines Ralph Lauren U.S. 10-Year Treasury U.S. Futures Tokyo’S Nikkei 225 Brent Crude Benchmark U.S. Crude War Iran U.S. Dollar Euro Southwest Airlines American Airlines Ralph Lauren U.S. 10-Year Treasury U.S. Futures Tokyo’S Nikkei 225 Brent Crude Benchmark U.S. Crude War Iran U.S. Dollar Euro Southwest Airlines American Airlines Ralph Lauren U.S. 10-Year Treasury U.S. Futures Tokyo’S Nikkei 225 Brent Crude Benchmark U.S. Crude War Iran U.S. Dollar Euro Southwest Airlines American Airlines Ralph Lauren U.S. 10-Year Treasury U.S. Futures Tokyo’S Nikkei 225 Brent Crude Benchmark U.S. Crude War Iran U.S. Dollar Euro Southwest Airlines American Airlines Ralph Lauren U.S. 10-Year Treasury U.S. Futures Tokyo’S Nikkei 225 Brent Crude Benchmark U.S. Crude War Iran U.S. Dollar Euro Southwest Airlines American Airlines Ralph Lauren U.S. 10-Year Treasury U.S. Futures Tokyo’S Nikkei 225 Brent Crude Benchmark U.S. Crude War Iran U.S. Dollar Euro Southwest Airlines American Airlines Ralph Lauren U.S. 10-Year Treasury U.S. Futures Tokyo’S Nikkei 225 Brent Crude Benchmark U.S. Crude War Iran U.S. Dollar Euro Southwest Airlines American Airlines Ralph Lauren U.S. 10-Year Treasury U.S. Futures Tokyo’S Nikkei 225 Brent Crude Benchmark U.S. Crude War Iran U.S. Dollar Euro Southwest Airlines American Airlines Ralph Lauren U.S. 10-Year Treasury U.S. Futures Tokyo’S Nikkei 225 Brent Crude Benchmark U.S. Crude War Iran U.S. Dollar Euro Southwest Airlines American Airlines Ralph Lauren U.S. 10-Year Treasury U.S. Futures Tokyo’S Nikkei 225 Brent Crude Benchmark U.S. Crude War Iran U.S. Dollar Euro Southwest Airlines American Airlines Ralph Lauren U.S. 10-Year Treasury U.S. Futures Tokyo’S Nikkei 225 Brent Crude Benchmark U.S. Crude War Iran U.S. Dollar Euro Southwest Airlines American Airlines Ralph Lauren U.S. 10-Year Treasury U.S. Futures Tokyo’S Nikkei 225 Brent Crude Benchmark U.S. Crude War Iran U.S. Dollar Euro Southwest Airlines American Airlines Ralph Lauren U.S. 10-Year Treasury U.S. Futures Tokyo’S Nikkei 225 B

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. stocks rally as pressure eases from the bond market and oil prices fallThe U.S. stock market is bouncing back Wednesday after pressure eased on Wall Street from the bond market and oil prices gave back some of their big gains.

Read more »

Asian Markets Rebound After Mixed Session, Oil Prices RiseAsian markets saw a rebound after a mixed session in the previous day, with South Korea's Kospi soaring 8.4% and technology shares like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix gaining. Nvidia's strong quarterly report and rising oil prices also contributed to the market's recovery. However, U.S. futures slipped, with the S&P 500 down 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.2%.

Read more »

U.S. stocks slip after oil prices rise and Nvidia’s latest profit report gets a yawnThe U.S. stock market is slipping Thursday after oil prices resumed their climb.

Read more »

U.S. stocks swing from losses to small gains following the latest reversal for oil pricesHour-to-hour swings for oil prices keep jerking financial markets around, and U.S. stocks are drifting higher Thursday following the latest reversal.

Read more »