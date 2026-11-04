Asian Shares Slide as AI Volatility and Election Uncertainty Weigh on Markets

Asian equities declined on Wednesday amid concerns over AI investment risks and post-election policy shifts, with Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi leading losses.

Asian stock markets experienced a broad decline on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as global investors recalibrated their portfolios amidst rising anxieties over the sustainability of artificial intelligence valuations and the political landscape following the U.S. midterm elections. Major indices across the region retreated as market participants digested mixed signals from Wall Street, where U.S. futures edged lower while domestic equities showed divergent performance based on sector exposure to tech spending.

Asian Indices Record Sharp Declines

The Nikkei 225 index in Japan fell 3.6% to close at 60,835.36 points, marking its lowest level since early May and reflecting significant outflows from technology-heavy holdings. SoftBank Group, a major investor in OpenAI, saw its shares slump 8% as capital rotation away from speculative AI plays accelerated. Similarly, Kioxia Holdings tumbled 10.8% after the memory chipmaker issued guidance for the October to December period that missed market expectations, signaling potential headwinds in the semiconductor supply chain.

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In South Korea, the Kospi index dropped 3.2% to 5,466.83 points, dragging down other regional peers as key exporters faced valuation pressure. SK Hynix sank 3.2% and Samsung Electronics slid 1.8%, illustrating the broad-based nature of the sell-off in the technology sector. Across the sea in China, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% lower to 3,603.83 points, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined slightly by 0.2% to 23,489.88 points, indicating a cautious but less panicked sentiment in these markets compared to Japan and South Korea.

AI Sector Faces Financing and Policy Headwinds

Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management highlighted a shifting narrative in the technology sector, noting that the AI trade may soon face scrutiny over political control of critical infrastructure. He remarked that investors are transitioning from worrying about financing costs to worrying about politicians controlling the power grid, which is essential for running energy-intensive AI data centers. This sentiment was mirrored in the performance of major U.S. tech giants, where Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms rose more than 2% on Wall Street, driven by heavy spending commitments rather than immediate profit growth from AI initiatives.

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However, not all tech leaders benefited from the rally. Apple Inc. faced downward pressure despite reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts had expected. The company indicated it expects to generate less profit from each dollar of revenue during the final three months of this year due to escalating costs for memory chips. The surge in demand for AI data centers has made these components more expensive, directly impacting Apple's margins and sending its stock down 1.9% even as it defied the general trend of lower consumer electronics prices.

Election Outcomes Drive Market Volatility

Uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the November 3 midterm election continued to hang over global markets on Wednesday. While history suggests that election results often have limited long-term impact on market trajectories, the immediate reaction was shaped by fears of potential regulatory shifts. Brock Weimer, an analyst at Edward Jones, pointed out that the S&P 500 has delivered a positive return every time in the six months following a midterm election since 1970, offering a historical counterpoint to current anxieties. Nevertheless, the market's sensitivity to political power balances remains high.

Wall Street generally prefers a divided government, viewing it as a check against sweeping policy changes that could reshape the economy. Speculation mounted that a Democratic sweep of Congress could lead to stricter regulations on AI development, although any such measures would still be subject to veto power if Donald Trump remained president. This political calculus influenced trading patterns, with investors weighing the risks of potential regulatory overreach against the benefits of stable, bipartisan economic policies that have historically supported market growth.

Corporate Earnings and Bond Yields Influence Sentiment

Amidst the geopolitical and technological noise, corporate earnings reports provided some positive signals for specific sectors. DuPont rallied 8.6% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500, while Celanese climbed 5%, driven by stronger summer profits than analysts had anticipated. These gains contrasted with the broader tech sell-off, highlighting the selective nature of investor confidence. Meanwhile, the economic data released at the end of September exceeded economist expectations, which helped push the yield on the 10-year Treasury up to 4.96% from 4.91% late Monday, increasing the cost of capital for future investments.

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In the commodities market, oil prices dipped slightly as trading hours progressed. The price of Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.5% to $103.14 a barrel, while U.S. benchmark crude oil shed 0.7% to $95.45 per barrel. These fluctuations in energy costs add another layer of complexity to inflation expectations, which in turn affect the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions and the overall valuation of growth stocks like those in the artificial intelligence sector.