Asian shares rise as tech volatility persists and oil prices drop

Asian equity markets posted modest gains on Monday despite continued volatility in technology stocks. Oil prices fell sharply while geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remained a key focus for investors.

Asian equity markets closed higher on Monday, demonstrating resilience despite lingering concerns about the technology sector. The broader regional rally was driven by gains in South Korea and China, even as major indices in Japan and Taiwan showed mixed results. Investors continued to weigh the potential for an artificial intelligence market bubble against the long-term growth prospects of major tech firms. Oil prices fell significantly, adding to the complex economic landscape as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalated.

Stock Market Performance Across Asia

Japan's Nikkei 225 index experienced a slight decline, slipping 0.1 percent to close at 63,218.02. The index had posted early gains but surrendered them as several major technology stocks faced selling pressure. SoftBank Group, a prominent investor in OpenAI, saw its shares drop by 1.8 percent during the trading session. Japanese memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings struggled more significantly, falling roughly 14 percent as its earnings forecasts failed to meet the expectations of some analysts and investors.

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In contrast, South Korea's benchmark Kospi index posted a robust gain of 2.3 percent, rising to 5,859.83. Samsung Electronics contributed to this upward momentum with a 1.7 percent increase. Memory chipmaker SK Hynix performed even better, jumping 4.2 percent. These movements highlight the divergent performance within the technology sector, where investors are increasingly concerned that the massive capital buildup in artificial intelligence may prove to be a speculative bubble. This uncertainty has rattled markets and raised fresh questions over whether such massive spending will bring profitable returns as quickly as hoped.

Taiwan's Taiex index edged 0.2 percent lower, with leading chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co shedding 1.5 percent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 0.6 percent to reach 23,437.41. Meanwhile, China's Shanghai Composite index rose 1.2 percent to 3,640.93. This positive performance in China occurred despite reports that factory activity data released over the weekend had disappointed some market observers. The Chinese central bank and its securities regulatory body are scheduled to meet with financial institutions on Monday to discuss further measures to support the capital market, according to Chinese media reports.

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Global Market Context and Recent Losses

The mixed performance in Asian markets followed a difficult week for Wall Street. On Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.8 percent. The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite declined by 2.9 percent, reflecting the sector-wide volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also slid, dropping 1.1 percent. These losses underscore the sensitivity of global markets to shifts in investor sentiment regarding technology valuations and broader economic indicators. The correlation between American market performance and Asian trading hours remains strong, with investors closely watching for signs of stabilization in the United States.

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

Energy markets faced downward pressure early in the trading day. Oil prices dropped more than 3 percent, with Brent crude, the international standard, down 3.3 percent to 109.66 dollars per barrel. Benchmark United States crude also gave up 3.3 percent, closing at 100.64 dollars a barrel. The decline in oil prices occurred against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Speculation about potential conflict and its impact on supply chains continued to influence market dynamics, even as prices retreated from recent highs.

Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East

Iranian officials indicated that diplomatic efforts to prevent a return to all-out war are underway. A source shared details of these talks on a Telegram channel over the weekend. The source stated that Iranian negotiators were in Qatar discussing a proposal that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days. This reopening is contingent upon the United States meeting several specific conditions. However, the source emphasized that no direct talks were being held with the United States at this time.

The final outcome of these diplomatic efforts depends heavily on the answers provided by the United States to what were described as Iranian questions. The potential resolution could have significant implications for global energy markets and regional stability. Investors are monitoring these developments closely, as any escalation or de-escalation could impact not only oil prices but also broader economic sentiment across Asian and global markets. The interplay between technology sector volatility, energy price fluctuations, and geopolitical risks continues to define the current market environment.