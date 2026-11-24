Asian equity markets posted significant gains with Taiwan's Taiex leading the charge as chip stocks rallied following Nvidia's announcement that CEO Jensen Huang will return. The move sparked a broader recovery across Wall Street and global technology sectors, easing recent fears and boosting investor confidence in AI related investments.

Asian equity markets experienced a dramatic and powerful resurgence on Tuesday, led by robust gains across the technology and semiconductor sectors. Taiwan's exchange index surged more than nine percent, driven primarily by the impressive performance of major chipmakers.

Asian Tech Stocks Surge

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Mediatek each saw their stock prices climb by nearly ten percent, reflecting investor confidence in the region's critical role in the global supply chain. In South Korea, the Kospi index advanced by six and a half percent to close at five thousand fourteen point four one, bolstered by significant rises in Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

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Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 also posted strong gains, rising nearly four percent to reach fifty eight thousand six hundred fifty four point four zero. Within Japan, Tokyo Electron climbed over ten percent, while testing equipment manufacturer Advantest experienced a massive surge of over fourteen percent. The catalyst for this regional rally was a major development on Wall Street, where Nvidia led a thunderous advance following the announcement that CEO Jensen Huang would return to his position.

Nvidia's stock price jumped by more than thirty one percent, recovering substantially from a brutal week that included a near twenty three percent plunge. This resurgence helped the S&P 500 recover almost half of its recent losses, halting a troubling seven day streak. Experts suggest that the political landscape may have influenced this outcome, with former President Trump stating that his intervention was pivotal in convincing Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang.

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Nvidia Rally Boosts S&P

The board is reportedly still investigating potential concerns, but assurances regarding national security appear to have alleviated immediate fears. Analysts note that AI related stocks have become crucial for many workers retirement accounts, making these fluctuations highly impactful for everyday investors. In other global markets, Hong Kong Hang Seng edged higher by a modest point two percent, while China Shanghai Composite rose by point seven percent.

Bond markets reflected a shift in investor sentiment, with the yield on the ten year Treasury note ticking up slightly as capital moved away from safe haven assets. Meanwhile, oil prices continued to fluctuate amidst geopolitical tensions. Brent crude fell to eighty six point six eight dollars per barrel, down by three point six percent, continuing a volatile pattern since early February.

Oil Prices Remain Volatile

The energy sector remains sensitive to developments involving United States and Israeli actions in the Middle East, with prices oscillating significantly over recent months. These combined factors highlight the interconnected nature of global finance, where political decisions, technological leadership, and geopolitical stability all play decisive roles in daily market movements.