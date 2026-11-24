Taiwan's Taiex and Japan's Nikkei posted major gains following Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO, lifting regional chip stocks and halting a Wall Street losing streak.

Asian equity markets delivered a powerful rebound on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, driven primarily by a dramatic rally in technology shares. Taiwan's Taipei Exchange, known as the Taiex, led the regional gains with a climb of more than 9%. This surge was fueled by nearly 10% jumps in shares of major chipmakers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Mediatek. The momentum extended across the region, with South Korea's Kospi index advancing 6.5% to close at 5,014.41 points.

Nvidia CEO Return Sparks Regional Tech Rally

The catalyst for this widespread optimism was the announcement that Jensen Huang is returning to his position as chief executive officer of Nvidia. Neil Newman, managing director and head of strategy at Astris Advisory Japan, explained that Asian markets are reacting to this overnight development. This news reversed weeks of uncertainty surrounding the chip giant, which had seen its shares plunge nearly 23% in the prior week. The reinstatement signaled a return to stability for one of the most influential companies in the global semiconductor industry.

Also read Dell, HPE and HP earnings to test AI demand after stock selloff and Nvidia CEO change

In South Korea, the Kospi advanced to 5,014.41 as Samsung Electronics rose 7.5% and SK Hynix gained 8.6%. Japanese benchmarks also performed strongly, with the Nikkei 225 index rising 3.9% to reach 58,654.40. Equipment makers benefited significantly from the chip rally, as Tokyo Electron climbed 10.5% and testing equipment specialist Advantest surged 14.1%. Chinese markets also saw modest gains, with the Hang Seng edging up 0.2% to 22,432.45 and the Shanghai Composite rising 0.7% to 3,563.38.

Wall Street Recovery and Political Influence

This Asian surge mirrored a thunderous rally on Wall Street the previous Monday, where the S&P 500 index surged 4.7%. The American benchmark recovered just over half of the losses incurred during a brutal selling period earlier in the month. Futures trading had already suggested that U.S. stocks were poised to halt a seven-day losing streak that had dragged the S&P 500 below 16,000 points set last month. The bombshell news regarding Huang's return helped solidify this recovery, with Nvidia shares jumping 31.5% to finish just shy of its best day since the year 2000.

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Donald Trump indicated that his administration played a direct role in the outcome, telling CNBC that his intervention was very important in convincing Nvidia's board to reinstate its co-founder. He stated that the administration assured Nvidia there were no national security concerns about Huang's return. This political context adds a layer of complexity to the market movement, as government stance on semiconductor leadership continues to influence investor sentiment and corporate governance decisions in the tech sector.

Impact on Investments and Future Outlook

The performance of AI-related stocks like Nvidia matters immensely for American workers' 401(k) accounts, as these firms have grown into some of the largest and most influential entities on Wall Street. Despite the volatility, analysts at Barclays suggest that the risks facing the AI industry should only make the infrastructure buildout slower and more selective rather than derail it. The bond market reflected a slight shift in risk appetite, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury inching up to 4.93% from 4.92% late Friday. Investors felt less need to herd into safer investments, indicating a temporary return of confidence in growth assets.

Commodity markets also saw movement, with Brent oil falling 3.6% to $86.68 per barrel. The price has been yo-yoing between $72 and $114 since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February. In early Tuesday trading, the price of Brent crude fell an additional 0.5% to $86.27 a barrel, while U.S. benchmark crude oil dropped 0.3% to $79.90 per barrel. These shifts highlight the interconnected nature of global energy, technology, and geopolitical events as markets continue to navigate a complex economic landscape.