Asian markets mixed as oil prices fall on US Iran talks and AI volatility

Asian stock markets showed mixed results on Monday as oil prices retreated due to US Iran diplomatic hopes. Tech stocks faced volatility amid AI investment concerns.

Asian equity markets displayed mixed performance on Monday, while global oil prices retreated sharply in early trading. This movement was driven primarily by renewed diplomatic hopes between the United States and Iran, alongside ongoing concerns regarding the profitability of massive technology sector investments. Investors are closely watching how these geopolitical and economic factors will influence market stability in the coming weeks.

Japanese and South Korean Market Moves

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index surrendered early gains to close down 0.3% at 63,081.86 points. The decline was largely attributed to weakness in major technology companies, including SoftBank Group, which dropped 1.6% following news about its investment in OpenAI. Additionally, memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings saw its shares plunge by 15.8% after its earnings forecasts disappointed both analysts and investors who had expected stronger financial guidance.

Also read Tech Sector Tumbles Over $1 Trillion as Investors Demand AI Profitability Proof

Conversely, South Korea's benchmark Kospi index rose 2.2% to reach 5,859.08 points. Samsung Electronics added 1.8% to its value, while fellow memory chipmaker SK Hynix experienced a significant jump of 3.8%. These divergent performances highlight the sector-specific nature of current market sentiment, where some tech giants are seeing strength while others face intense pressure.

Chinese Markets and Banking Support

Taiwan's Taiex index fell 0.7%, with leading chipmaker TSMC shedding 1.7% of its value. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 0.5% to finish at 23,411.49. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite index in China rose 1.1% to 3,638.03 points. This gain occurred despite reports from the weekend that China's factory activity had faced challenges, suggesting investor confidence is being bolstered by other factors.

Advertisement

Chinese authorities are actively working to stabilize the financial landscape. The central bank and the securities regulatory body met with financial institutions on Monday to discuss measures aimed at supporting the markets. These efforts come as the Shanghai Composite index has fallen 14.6% over the past year, indicating a prolonged period of volatility for domestic investors.

Global Oil Prices and Geopolitical Talks

Oil prices dropped more than 2% in early Monday trading, reflecting the impact of potential diplomatic breakthroughs. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 2.8% to $110.24 per barrel. Benchmark U.S. crude also gave up ground, declining 3.1% to $100.85 a barrel. The retreat in energy prices was directly linked to reports suggesting that Iranian negotiators were in Qatar to discuss a proposal that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days.

Officials indicated that the U.S. would need to meet several conditions for the Strait to reopen, although no direct talks were being held with Washington at that moment. The final outcome of these diplomatic efforts to avoid a return to all-out war depends on answers provided by the United States to specific Iranian questions. This geopolitical uncertainty continues to play a critical role in global commodity pricing.

AI Investment Debates and Currency Shifts

Technology stocks have been volatile as investors worry that the artificial intelligence buildup may prove to be a bubble. Recent developments have rattled markets and raised fresh questions over whether massive AI-related spending will bring profitable returns as quickly as hoped. Sunil Tirumalai at UBS Global Research noted that while the AI boom is not necessarily unraveling, the debate is entering a more cautious phase.

Advertisement

Investors have become distinctly more nervous about a handful of companies with weaker balance sheets or bigger financial commitments, rather than the technology sector as a whole. Some cracks have appeared, leading to the increasing question of whether all the money being spent on AI can generate adequate financial returns for shareholders.

In currency markets, the U.S. dollar rose to 157.83 Japanese yen from 157.49 yen. The euro was trading at $1.1186, up from $1.1160. These shifts in exchange rates add another layer of complexity for multinational corporations and investors navigating the global economic landscape on this day.