Asian Markets Hit Record Highs on Hopes for U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Extension

Asian stock markets, led by Japan and South Korea, surged to record levels as investors reacted positively to reports of a tentative U.S.-Iran ceasefire extension deal, while oil prices dipped but remained elevated above pre-war levels.

Markets in Japan and South Korea reached unprecedented heights as Asian equities broadly advanced on Friday, fueled by optimism surrounding a potential extension of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

The Nikkei 225 surged 2.5% to a record closing level of 66,329.50, while South Korea's Kospi climbed 3.6% to an all-time high of 8,476.15, driven significantly by technology stocks benefiting from the global artificial intelligence boom. Samsung Electronics, a market leader, rose 5.8%. Other major indices showed mixed performance: Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 25,222.38, Taiwan's Taiex jumped 2.5%, but India's Sensex dipped 0.2% and Shanghai's Composite fell 0.9% to 4,063.56.

On Wall Street, the previous session had also seen records, with the S&P 500 rising 0.6% to 7,563.63, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inching up to 50,668.97, and the Nasdaq composite gaining 0.9% to 26,917.47. The positive sentiment was partly sparked by a tentative agreement reportedly reached on Thursday between U.S. and Iranian negotiators to extend their ceasefire and restart talks on Iran's nuclear program.

However, the deal remains pending final approval from President Donald Trump and has not yet been confirmed by Iran. In energy markets, Brent crude futures slipped 1.2% to $91.57 per barrel, and U.S. benchmark crude lost 1.5% to $87.56, though both remain well above pre-war levels near $70. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint, has been largely closed since the conflict began.

Commodity strategists at ING noted that while a reopening would provide immediate relief, shipowners may still hesitate to send vessels into the Persian Gulf due to fears the ceasefire could collapse. They also emphasized that oil production recovery would likely be gradual, not instantaneous. In corporate news, U.S. retail stocks rallied strongly after earnings: Dollar Tree surged 17.9% on better-than-expected profit, and Kohl's jumped 20.6% on optimistic results





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Asian Stocks Nikkei Kospi Ceasefire Oil Prices Strait Of Hormuz U.S.-Iran Negotiations Technology Stocks AI Boom Samsung Electronics

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