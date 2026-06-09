Asian Markets Diverge as Tech Rallies Amid Geopolitical and Valuation Concerns

Asian stock markets presented a mixed picture on Tuesday, with technology shares, particularly in semiconductors and AI, leading gains after Wall Street's partial recovery. Major indices like Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI rose sharply, driven by companies such as Tokyo Electron, SK Hynix, and Samsung. In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell. The rally comes amid warnings about overheated valuations in AI stocks, following massive gains for firms like Marvell Technology after inclusion in the S&P 500 and bullish comments from Nvidia's CEO. Meanwhile, oil prices pulled back from highs but remain elevated due to Middle East tensions, adding a layer of economic uncertainty.

Asian equities showed a mixed performance on Tuesday, with technology stocks driving gains following a partial recovery on Wall Street after the previous week's selloff.

The regional markets appeared to be navigating a complex environment marked by both optimism in the artificial intelligence and semiconductor sectors and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that threaten to escalate into a broader conflict. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced by 1 percent to close at 64,654.22. Tokyo Electron, a major semiconductor manufacturing equipment producer, was a standout performer with a surge of 7.5 percent, highlighting the strong momentum in the tech supply chain.

South Korea's KOSPI index staged a significant rebound, climbing 3.5 percent to 7,743.65, recovering from a steep loss of more than 8 percent on Monday. SK Hynix, a key memory chip manufacturer, saw its shares jump 7.7 percent after announcing a strategic partnership with Nvidia to build data centers, a move that underscores the expanding ecosystem around AI infrastructure. Samsung Electronics, the region's largest technology company, also rose by 3.6 percent.

In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped by 0.4 percent to 24,553.93, while mainland China's Shanghai Composite managed a modest gain of 0.3 percent, reaching 3,970.17. The previous day's U.S. session provided the initial impetus. The S&P 500 added 0.3 percent, gaining 21.99 points to settle at 7,405.73. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed a stronger 0.9 percent, adding 220.23 points to finish at 25,929.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, dipped 0.2 percent, losing 80.77 points to 50,786.01. Much of the tech sector's vigor was concentrated in semiconductor and AI-related equities that had suffered sharp declines due to concerns over stretched valuations. Micron Technology, a major memory chipmaker, rebounded dramatically with a 9.9 percent increase after a 13.3 percent plunge on Friday, which had been the largest single-day drop in the S&P 500. Its stock has now more than tripled in value year-to-date.

Another notable move was a 9.6 percent rally for Marvell Technology in its first trading session after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the company would be added to the prestigious S&P 500 index. Marvell's own surge of over 200 percent in 2026 was propelled by a 32.5 percent single-day jump last week following comments from Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, at a conference in Taiwan, where he hinted that Marvell could become "the next trillion-dollar company.

" Such rapid appreciation, fueled in part by executive remarks, has drawn criticism from market watchers who believe AI-focused stocks are overheating. A widely tracked semiconductor stock index has already surged nearly 85 percent for the year. In energy markets, oil prices retreated from their overnight highs on Tuesday. The international benchmark, Brent crude, fell by 41 cents to $93.84 per barrel, after briefly breaching the $98 level.

The spike in oil prices had been attributed to heightened geopolitical risks, particularly the threat of a full-scale war in the Middle East following the conflict with Iran. High energy prices resulting from that conflict have already placed strain on the global economic outlook, creating a headwind for some regional markets while potentially benefiting energy exporters.

The tug-of-war between the exuberance in AI-related technology stocks and the sobering impact of rising energy costs and geopolitical instability defines the current investment landscape, leading to the divergent and volatile trading patterns observed across Asian markets





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Asian Markets Technology Stocks Semiconductors Artificial Intelligence Wall Street Nikkei KOSPI Hang Seng Shanghai Composite S&P 500 Nasdaq Dow Jones Micron Technology Marvell Technology Nvidia SK Hynix Samsung Electronics Tokyo Electron Oil Prices Brent Crude Geopolitics Iran Valuations Market Volatility

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