Asian and US Markets Surge on Trade Data and Oil Drop

Global equities rallied as Japan's Nikkei hit record highs, US stocks climbed, and Asian chipmakers surged. Oil prices dipped while Nvidia faces internal scrutiny.

Asian and American stock markets experienced a broad-based rally on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, driven by strong Chinese trade figures and a decline in global oil prices. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 2.

6% to close at 60,279.37, marking a significant recovery for the region's leading gauge. The momentum was heavily supported by technology and energy sector gains, with investors responding positively to corporate earnings and macroeconomic data releases across the Pacific.

Asian Markets Gain on Trade and Tech

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South Korea's Kospi index climbed 4% to reach 5,219.37, reflecting strong investor confidence in the nation's export-oriented economy. Chipmakers led the gains, with Samsung Electronics rising 4.6% and SK Hynix increasing by 5.6%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.4% to 24,535.74, while China's Shanghai Composite index edged higher by 0.4% to finish at 3,673.54.

Chinese customs data released on Tuesday revealed that exports in October climbed 35.2% from a year earlier, while imports grew 41.6%. This robust trade performance places the country on track to set another annual record, as the trade surplus for 2026 has already surpassed the $1 trillion mark. The data suggests continued resilience in global demand for Chinese manufactured goods despite broader economic headwinds.

US Stocks Rally and Oil Prices Slide

In the United States, equity markets also posted solid gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2%, while the Nasdaq composite index increased by 2.7%. The upward movement in US stocks was largely attributed to a decline in the price of Brent crude oil, which fell after US President Donald Trump told CNN over the weekend that a resumption of strikes on Iran is being considered. Lower energy costs generally provide a boost to equity valuations by reducing operational expenses for businesses and consumers.

Early Tuesday trading saw the price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, edge 0.9% lower to settle at $91.74 a barrel. U.S. benchmark crude oil fell 1% to $85.97 per barrel. The depreciation in oil prices provided a tailwind for market sentiment, allowing investors to focus on positive corporate news and stabilizing geopolitical tensions in the short term.

SoftBank and Constellation Energy Lead Gains

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Corporate earnings played a pivotal role in driving specific stock performance across the major indices. Shares in SoftBank Group, the primary investor in OpenAI, jumped 15% ahead of the company's earnings release scheduled for later in the day. The surge was notable given that SoftBank share prices had fallen to their lowest level in a year on Monday, making the 15% rebound a significant corrective move. Investors are anticipating strong results that could validate the valuation of its AI-focused investments.

Constellation Energy also posted impressive gains, climbing 10.5% after reporting summer profits and revenues that topped analysts' expectations. The power company serves as a critical infrastructure provider for data centers, which are under increased scrutiny following Democratic victories in last week's election. Concerns persist that new government restrictions could limit the industry's expansion, potentially reducing purchases of artificial intelligence-related products and services.

Nvidia Investigation and Chip Sector Moves

Despite the general market optimism, Nvidia, often considered the face of the AI boom, fell 4.3%. The semiconductor giant announced it is launching an internal investigation following recent events involving its CEO, Jensen Huang. The board of directors stated it has no reason to believe that national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised. However, the inquiry will examine all available information to ensure the integrity of the company's operations and data security protocols.

In the broader hardware sector, Tokyo Electron, a computer chip equipment maker, surged 5.6%. Testing equipment manufacturer Advantest also gained ground, rising 3.4%. These movements indicate continued investor interest in the semiconductor supply chain, even as individual corporate leaders face scrutiny. The divergent performance between hardware suppliers and chip designers highlights the nuanced dynamics within the technology sector.