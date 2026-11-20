Asian American women in tech and advocacy say the scandal around Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and businesswoman Alice Huang has revived racist and sexist stereotypes, even though the Justice Department found no sufficient evidence Alice Huang was a spy.

The U.S. Justice Department has not found sufficient evidence that Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman at the center of a scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, was a spy.

President Donald Trump told reporters this week, I do not know if that has been determined yet. Jensen Huang has since resigned. The reveal earlier this month that billionaire Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had extramarital affairs sent shock waves through the tech world, particularly with Asian Americans who revered him as a once-in-a-generation talent.

Also read Nvidia stock erases earnings pop as investors face life after Jensen Huang

Impact on Asian American Women Leaders

What has hit hard for Asian American women is the discourse around the allegation that Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, was possibly a spy. Almost immediately, videos and memes reviving tired tropes fetishizing Asian women hit social media. Misa Chien, founder of a network for Asian American women leaders called The Authentic Asian, said so few Asian women in general make it to the news for positive things.

She said this is just going to continue to perpetuate negative stereotypes or biases for Asian women. Whether or not the allegation is true, she said just the news will definitely influence people opinions of women who have broken the ceiling or are trying to. Asian American women working in tech, civil rights advocacy and academia have felt a sense of dread that this ordeal will diminish how their peers are viewed and treated in their workplaces.

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It is a reminder that no accomplishments will completely dispel centuries-old stereotypes. Among the social media posts being spread was a collage of photos showing CEOs with Asian female partners. Author May-lee Chai, who has written about the treatment of Asian women throughout history, called it disgusting. Depicting them like trophy wives implicates these spouses like they are somehow similar to this suspected spy, said Chai, a creative writing professor at San Francisco State University.

Workplace Discrimination and Suspicion

The speed at which people glommed onto the Asian female spy narrative was shocking to April Moh, chief marketing officer for a financial technology company and board member of Stand with Asian Americans, a legal civil rights organization specializing in combating workplace anti-Asian discrimination. The chatter has also led to women sharing stories of uncomfortable interactions.

Moh said I have women in technology who tell me that they get really weird looks and they get questioned about laptop security by their colleagues when they are visiting China. She said I have another person telling me that she has been jokingly asked, So, are you a spy, by people who think that is a joke now. It is not funny to her or me.

Many clients of Stand with Asian Americans are Asian women who have proved their competence yet are still accused of being fraudulent or deceitful, said Rachel Lee, the organization president and general counsel. Lee said it is deeply disturbing to see this not just unique to the Nvidia Jensen Huang case, but as a part of a long-standing dangerous narrative that Asians are perpetual foreigners, untrustworthy, disloyal.

On top of their integrity being questioned, Asian workers also deal with misconceptions that they cannot lead. The annual Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the United States Index from The Asian American Foundation found at least half of U.S. adults characterized Asian Americans in the workplace as respectful or reliable. Only 1 in 10 viewed them as assertive.

Historical Stereotypes in Leadership

Chien said the No. 1 theme in onboarding interviews all last week were I am mistaken for the secretary, I do not look like the typical face of leadership. She was talking about new members of her Asian leaders network. Stereotypes around Asian women go back centuries. Years before Chinese laborers were fully banned from entering the U.S. under the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act, the federal government targeted immigrant Asian women.

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In 1875, Congress passed the Page Act to control immigration from any Oriental country. It included a specific prohibition of women coming for prostitution. Chai said Chinese women were deemed, and East Asian women in general, as being untrustworthy. She said it was presumed that they would be coming for illicit means as prostitutes to the United States and that would cause harm to white men.

By the early 20th century, the Asian woman as a seductress, spy or dragon lady started becoming an archetype on Hollywood screens, she added. The headlines had Chien reflecting on when she played a spy in a building security ad in Hong Kong 20 years ago. She was instructed to wear three bras to resemble Angelina Jolie figure.

She wrote an Instagram post to point out how the media enjoys putting Asian women in that kind of role and urged women to not let people assumptions keep them from success. Chien said so many followers messaged me saying thank you so much for speaking up. Real harm can come from stereotypes. Suspicion toward Chinese people in the U.S. has dramatically heightened geopolitical tensions.

Real World Harm of Geopolitical Tensions

Over two dozen states in the last few years have proposed or enacted alien land laws to prevent Chinese nationals from buying property. The number of international students enrolling in American universities has fallen. And the first Trump administration created a plan known as the China Initiative to crack down on espionage by profiling Chinese professors. Critics say that initiative contributed to the 2024 suicide of Jane Ying Wu.

A neuroscientist at Northwestern University who had lived in the U.S. for 40 years, the 60-year-old came under federal investigation in 2019. She was never charged with anything. Chai said this type of pernicious stereotype can actually destroy lives. She said it is not in any way an accurate portrait of an entire race and ethnicity.

Jokes rooted in stereotypes under the guise of being complimentary also do not help Asian female workers, Lee added. Lee said whether it is a compliment or not, a trope is a trope. She said I do not care if it comes out of the