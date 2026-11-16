Asian AI Stocks Plummet as Nvidia Shock Hits SK Hynix, Samsung, and TSMC

Asian equity markets face heavy losses as Nvidia turmoil sparks sell-offs in SK Hynix, Samsung, and TSMC. Investors worry about slowing AI capital spending amid rising geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Asian technology markets endured a sharp decline on Monday as fears of slowing artificial intelligence growth intensified following a major leadership shake-up at Nvidia. The sell-off rapidly spread from the United States to key tech hubs in South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, wiping out billions in market value for semiconductor and hardware manufacturers. Investors are now closely monitoring whether the robust capital spending that has driven the AI boom will continue or if the sector is entering a period of contraction.

Asian Indices Drop as Tech Giants Slide

The panic in Asian equity markets was led by significant losses in major benchmarks and the region's most valuable hardware makers. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index lost 3.6% to close at 5,100.25, reflecting broad investor unease. Memory chipmaker SK Hynix plummeted 7.9%, while Samsung Electronics gave up 4.5%, marking a steep decline for two of South Korea's most valuable companies. In Japan, several big AI stock names traded lower, with OpenAI investor SoftBank Group slipping 3.7%. Memory maker Kioxia Holdings dropped 8% and chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron dipped 7.1% as the bearish sentiment gripped the Nikkei 225. Taiwan's Taiex sank 6%, with shares of its leading chipmaker TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., falling 5.7%. Across the region, the correlation between these giants and global AI trends became a liability as risk appetite evaporated.

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Nvidia Turmoil Sparks Sector-Wide Recalibration

The immediate trigger for this regional downturn was the unexpected news from Nvidia, which had already faced volatility in the preceding trading sessions. Nvidia lost 2% on Friday, after falling 4.3% on Thursday when the company announced that CEO Jensen Huang was stepping down. This leadership change sent ripples through the supply chain, causing rivals' shares to fall as well. Broadcom declined 4.8% on Friday and AMD, or Advanced Micro Devices, gave up 8.8%. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 was dragged lower by these tech losses, although the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% higher. The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.9%, highlighting the sector-specific nature of the pain. Analysts note that the market was already worried about the risk of slowing AI spending before what happened at Nvidia, but the executive change has made the risk even more serious.

Economic Data and Geopolitics Add Pressure

Beyond the tech sector turmoil, broader economic data and geopolitical uncertainties weighed on investor sentiment across Asia. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.5% to 23,759.37, showing some resilience despite the global tech slump. However, the Shanghai Composite index declined 1% to 3,598.75 following the latest Chinese official economic data released on Monday. The data, including figures on retail sales and industrial production, disappointed analysts, adding to concerns about China's economic recovery. Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, stated in a commentary on Monday that uncertainties in the U.S. were growing following the U.S. midterm elections. He noted that while the market was already worried about the risk of slowing AI capital spending before the Nvidia episode, the recent events have made the situation even more serious.

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Commodities and Currencies Show Mixed Signals

While tech stocks struggled, the commodity and currency markets offered a mixed picture for investors. Oil flows in the Gulf were recovering from prewar levels, which helped stabilize energy markets. The International Energy Agency said last week that Gulf exports had recovered much faster than global oil demand. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 0.6% to $96.40 per barrel. This price remains significantly higher than the approximately $72 a barrel in late February before the Iran war began. Currency markets also saw fluctuations, with the U.S. dollar trading at 159.60 Japanese yen, down from 159.61 yen. The euro was trading at $1.1014, down from $1.1029, reflecting the dynamic shifts in global capital flows. Investors are also looking for updates this week as U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to engage in diplomatic discussions.

Central Bank Minutes and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, market participants are awaiting critical data that could influence global monetary policy and asset valuations. The minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting are set to be released on Wednesday. These minutes are expected to provide insights into the decision-making processes on interest rates as the central bank attempts to cool inflation in the U.S. This upcoming release comes at a time when concerns about AI hardware demand are colliding with broader macroeconomic headwinds. The combination of slowing tech capital expenditure, uncertain U.S. election aftermath, and mixed global economic data suggests a volatile period for investors. The performance of major semiconductor firms like SK Hynix, Samsung, and TSMC will likely remain tightly correlated to these broader trends, with any signs of sustained recovery requiring clearer signals from both corporate leadership and economic indicators.