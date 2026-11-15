ASEAN Leaders May Restore Myanmar Representation on 5PC Progress

ASEAN leaders said Sunday they may gradually restore Myanmar's full political representation if the country makes sustained and concrete progress on the five-point consensus. The bloc kept Myanmar's exclusion for now but endorsed bilateral engagement by member states.

Southeast Asia n leaders said on Sunday they may consider gradually restoring Myanmar's full political representation in the regional bloc, if the country makes progress on their longstanding plan to resolve its five-year-old crisis.

The decision came at a summit in Manila, where leaders of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed to keep Myanmar excluded from full political representation at ASEAN summits and foreign ministers' meetings for now. But the leaders said they had agreed to pursue a calibrated engagement through a phased and progress-based approach, if Myanmar makes sustained and concrete progress on the bloc's proposed plan, known as the five-point consensus, or 5PC.

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ASEAN Endorses Bilateral Outreach To Myanmar

In a notable step, the bloc also appeared to endorse bilateral outreach to Myanmar among its member countries. Thailand and several other ASEAN members have stepped up engagement with Myanmar in recent months, creating new pressure on the bloc to ease its ban on Myanmar's military-backed leaders attending its high-level meetings.

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Subject to sustained and concrete progress in the implementation of the 5PC by Myanmar, ASEAN may consider the gradual restoration of Myanmar's full political representation, the leaders said in a joint decision adopted at the summit. We also encourage efforts by individual ASEAN Member States through constructive engagement with all relevant stakeholders, in consultation with the ASEAN Chair, to advance substantive progress in the implementation of the 5PC, they said.

ASEAN's five-point consensus, adopted soon after the military seized power in Myanmar in 2021, calls for an immediate end to violence there and for the launch of constructive dialog among all parties. It offers ASEAN mediation and humanitarian assistance. Myanmar's army-backed government wants to normalize ties with ASEAN.

Myanmar Crisis Impacts Regional Diplomacy

The country has been in turmoil since the military ousted Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, triggering a civil war that the UN estimates has killed 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million. Coup leader-turned-president Min Aung Hlaing's military has received support from China, India and Russia. His administration has gained increasing international recognition in recent months, including secret talks with U.S. officials as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration reverses years of isolation.

The summit in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, took place on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Myanmar Director-General of the ASEAN Affairs Department Han Win Aung, left, waited for the start of the ASEAN Leaders' Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly at the Philippine International Convention Center. The joint decision reflected ASEAN's careful balance between maintaining pressure on Myanmar's military government and opening a path toward normalization if progress is made.

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Reporting by Karen Lema, Mikhail Flores and Nestor Corrales; Editing by William Mallard and Peter Graff.