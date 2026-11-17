A string of tech disruptions has affected U.S. air travel, banking, the NSA and Apple, with Trump downplaying the incidents as officials investigate causes and rule out cyberattacks.

Technology outages that have disrupted email, grounded flights and touched banking and national security systems extended to the U.S. National Security Agency on Tuesday, while Apple and the International Ice Hockey Federation also reported problems.

The NSA said its network experienced a temporary degradation during scheduled maintenance, but that mission-critical capabilities remained fully operational. President Donald Trump played down the string of incidents, which have raised questions about whether the government and private sector moved too quickly in cutting tech staff. It is like when you are big and powerful, and you have all the money. Things like that happen.

Also read NSA internal classified network NSA Net suffers temporary degradation, agency says no cyberattack evidence

GOP lawmakers react to tech outages

It is fine, Trump told reporters in Manila, where he was attending the ASEAN economic conference. Not all elected Republicans were as calm. U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, told reporters: If this is all a coincidence, it is like the greatest coincidence in the history of the world. Some lawmakers called for the administration to brief them on the incidents.

The disruptions began last week. A Microsoft outage on Thursday disrupted many services, including email. On Friday, a nationwide ground stop lasted four and a half hours, the longest halt to U.S. air travel since the September 11, 2001, attacks. On Monday, a United Airlines technology failure delayed about 150 flights, and a JPMorgan Chase software problem disrupted some banking services.

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Apple joined the list on Tuesday when the App Store and Apple Music briefly went offline. An Apple spokesperson told CTV News the temporary outage was caused by an internal update on Tuesday morning, and said services were back up and running. Outages affecting Schoolwork, Apple School Manager and AppleCare on Device remained active as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Apple system status page.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said it was the target of a cyberattack Tuesday after a message supporting Russia briefly appeared on its website before the site went offline. An image of Russian players appeared alongside a message accusing the federation of banning a team its opponents could not beat. The IIHF said: We strongly condemn these actions and are taking all necessary steps to investigate the source of the attack and restore our systems.

Our platforms will be back online as soon as we are confident they are secure. White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said there was no evidence the series of technology disruptions was from a cyberattack. There is no crisis or anything like that for Americans to be worried about, she told Newsmax. Bis said Trump had assembled groups of experts, including tiger teams, to address the Federal Aviation Administration problems.

Officials deny cyberattack link

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said the outages were likely due to issues emerging from system upgrades, and not because of coordinated cyberattacks or state-sponsored activity. Everybody recognizes it is time to upgrade their systems, and as they upgrade them, they are not coming back as expected in all cases, and in some cases, systems have to hand off to other systems, and those handoffs are not coming back as expected, Clayton told Fox Business.

This is just an upgrade in patching, an upgrade in systems, and looking very diligently across the landscape, we are not seeing this as a cyber attack incident, he added. Vice President JD Vance said he was fielding concerns from friends asking whether they should build a bunker or stock up on food and water. My answer to that is no, we do not see some crisis coming down, but you have to be prepared for everything, Vance said.

Tech and cybersecurity expert Ritesh Kotak told CTV News Channel the string of recent outages in the U.S. appear to be isolated incidents. All we can go on is the information that the authorities have given us, he said, adding that investigations and forensic audits by third-party companies will be needed to identify the cause. Kotak said the incidents are a reminder that people should be prepared for the inevitable.

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I think we always need to be concerned around a larger cyber attack and the mere fact that all of our systems are interconnected, our lives have gone digital, and we have just seen what type of disruption systems cause when they go down. At many organizations, both private and government, the outages follow layoffs and, in some cases, explicit warnings about potential disruptions.

Tech layoffs linked to system resilience

At the FAA, which was hit by Elon Musk-driven job cuts after Trump took office last year, Congress warned the agency sped-up modernization effort was poorly organized and could trigger service outages. United Airlines said last year that AI advances had helped it cut management headcount by 4 percent and that it planned to cut by an additional 4 percent this year.

At Microsoft, the email outage came a month after the company said it was offering buyouts to a quarter of its global workforce. While there is no evidence job losses at any of these places led to the disruptions, one tech labor organizer said cuts tended to make safety margins thinner. Part of the resilience of a system comes from people who are experienced with a system, said Liz Fong-Jones, who has worked for 20 years on software resilience issues.

Experts worry that AI tools are feeding a surge of cyberactivity, with cybersecurity companies regularly turning up examples of hackers using AI to launch scores of intrusions at once. On Tuesday, insurance provider Marsh said its clients reported 105 cyber incidents in the last two weeks of October, more than double the 48 recorded in the final two weeks of May. It is also possible the big outages at Microsoft and the FAA amplified normal public attention to glitches.

Experts highlight media attention factor

United experienced an event last year as disruptive as the one it faced on Monday, but it attracted less notice. When JPMorgan Chase said on Monday a software glitch had led to problems processing transactions, it made national headlines after erroneous reports that other banks had gone offline too. Fong-Jones said disruptions and glitches were unavoidable in complex systems, but the concentration of power among a few tech firms may be making them more visible.

Senator Jack Reed told reporters: Just the last few days, America has seen tech glitches all across the board. The president has to get on top of it, explain to the American people what is going on, and do it quickly, and that is a mission that he is not doing at this moment.