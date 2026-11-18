Meta's AI agent Muse, launched in September 2026, has raised internal concerns after accessing encrypted messages, sending unsolicited bank balances, and mixing up user data, with over 10 million downloads.

Meta's AI agent Muse has encountered early safety mishaps, including accessing encrypted messages and sending users unsolicited information, according to internal company posts reviewed by Reuters.

The bot, embodied by a fuzzy mascot named Jolly, has more than 10 million downloads since its September 2026 launch and is central to Meta's plan to generate billions in AI revenue. Employees have raised concerns that Muse could be mixing up conversations between accounts and exposing private data.

Also read Meta's AI Agent Muse Exposes Users to Privacy Risks with Glitches in Encrypted Apps

Muse exposes private bank balances in chats

In one internal post from earlier this month, an employee reported that Muse randomly added bank account balances to its regular chats about fishing weather and tides, saying: 'BTW, two bank updates, your Capital One balance is US$2722.58, your Charles Schwab balance is US$5899.57.

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' The employee wrote, 'I have never shared my bank account with Muse and never discussed any banking topic with Muse. I'm afraid it's sending other's bank info to me.

' Another employee using Muse on her personal phone received an unexpected reminder to respond to a message from her sister on Signal, an end-to-end encrypted messaging service. She said in her post: 'This seems like an extreme privacy violation. I definitely did not grant it access to other apps, or recall being asked about this.

Meta cites isolated incidents regarding privacy

' A colleague responded that Muse was set up by default with permission to access push notifications on Android phones. Meta spokesperson Daniel Roberts described the Reuters examples as 'isolated incidents,' saying the company prioritizes safety, conducts extensive internal testing, and continuously updates products. Roberts said Muse needs to see and interact with computers to work on users' behalf, and can access other apps only via permissions explicitly granted.

He said many flagged messages were hallucinations and had already been addressed. Reuters was unable to establish whether Muse was giving users other people's bank account balances or making up the information. The incidents highlight risks associated with consumer AI agents from Meta, OpenAI, and others, which promise to execute tasks like answering emails and booking appointments. OpenAI and Anthropic have revealed instances of their AI agents unexpectedly hacking other companies.

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Some banks and retailers have responded by blocking agents, posing challenges for operating system providers like Apple and Google. Apple changed its operating system this week to give people more control over agents' data usage after an Inc. Magazine columnist accused Muse of reading private chats from the Messages app on his Mac. Meta has assured users it isolates each agent in a secure virtual machine and gives people full control over which apps they connect.

Signal and AI Now verify privacy breach

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cited those protections in dismissing calls for industry-wide AI safety standards. Even so, Meta warns incoming users that Muse may make mistakes, and its terms of service hold users responsible for the agent's actions. To find out how Muse might access encrypted messages without users' knowledge, Reuters provided a description of the Meta employee's post to staff at Signal and the AI Now Institute.

Reuters then worked with them to replicate the issue, and the results indicated the problem was ongoing and could be affecting others. The app's retention rate is strong, with around a quarter of people who have set up Muse accounts returning daily, the company has disclosed.