Fed Officials Consider Faster Rate Hikes as Inflation Broadens to 4%

Federal Reserve officials are considering faster interest rate increases after October inflation rose to 4% and price pressures spread beyond tariffs and energy into the broader economy.

Federal Reserve officials are considering faster interest rate increases after October inflation rose to 4% compared with a year ago, up from 3.7% in September, even as gas prices leveled off.

The Tuesday consumer price index report showed broadly rising costs across goods and services, with some increases having little connection to tariffs or energy. Two Fed officials suggested the central bank may need to hike its key rate more quickly to tame inflation. Wall Street investors now see 90% odds that the Fed will lift borrowing costs at its next meeting on Dec. 8-9, according to futures prices tracked by BNN Bloomberg.

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Debating the Role of External Shocks in Inflation

A key issue debated by Fed policymakers for months has been whether inflation would cool on its own if the Iran war ended, oil prices fell, and the impact of tariffs faded. Some officials had expressed optimism over the summer that once those shocks faded, inflation would retreat without Fed intervention.

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But the latest data suggest price pressures may be broadening, and there is increasing anxiety among officials that higher oil prices from the Iran war may last longer than previously thought. Meanwhile, surging investment in artificial intelligence data centers has been blamed for worsening inflation and driving up the cost of computer chips, power generation equipment, and copper, with little sign of easing.

Lorie Logan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and a voting member of the rate-setting committee, said Tuesday that price increases remain high for services such as visits to the doctor, childcare, dining out, and hotel stays. Prices for these services are not particularly sensitive to tariffs, conflict in the Middle East, or surging demand for computer chips, she added.

Calls for Faster Rate Hikes to Curb Inflation

While I expect inflation to moderate as price pressures dissipate in energy and manufactured goods, the broader inflationary trend is more likely to persist, Logan said. She supported two additional quarter-point rate hikes and said the Fed could move more rapidly this winter than it has moved so far this fall, signaling she may support two rate hikes in a row.

Anna Paulson, president of the Philadelphia Fed, poured cold water on the view that inflation would fade on its own. Underlying inflation is above target, and it has not come down, she said in a speech late Tuesday. That tells me that elevated inflation is not just about factors that will go away on their own. Still, she said she supported only gradual rate increases.

In a Tuesday speech at the Council on Foreign Relations, Fed governor Michelle Bowman suggested inflation may be getting worse. Price pressures had been concentrated in a few categories, but the latest data suggest that these pressures may be broadening, Bowman said. Fed governor Christopher Waller noted in a speech in London on Tuesday that 70% of services prices rose by 3% or more in September from a year earlier.

Waller also said that if monthly core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, were to reach 0.3% or higher in October, the Fed should consider a half-point interest rate increase next month, double the size of the usual hike. Even as oil prices have fallen steadily since the beginning of the month as President Donald Trump has suggested fighting could end in the Middle East, Waller noted that energy costs in the U.S. could remain high.

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Impact of Middle East Conflict on Energy Prices

The cost of insuring oil tankers traveling through the Strait of Hormuz and taking other steps to avoid attacks has added as much as $20 to $30 a barrel to oil prices, Waller said. Diesel fuel prices will also likely stay high because of a lack of refining capacity, some of which has been destroyed in the Ukraine war, he added.

While the price of a barrel of oil has slid more than 5% over the last 30 days, it still costs about $30 more than it did at this time last year. The Fed's focus on inflation's spread is not entirely new. In late August, Chairman Kevin Warsh called attention to data showing that most goods and services were experiencing notable price increases. There has been little improvement in inflationary trends since then.

The government said prices for smartphones jumped 1.4% just from September to October, the largest such increase on record. Computer prices leapt 0.5% last month, and television prices rose 3.3%, reversing the more typical trend in which those prices fall with technological innovation. Prices also rose in many areas with little connection to energy costs or AI, including streaming video services, beef, and auto insurance.

Broadening Price Pressures and Economic Implications

Bigger or faster hikes by the Fed would mean that borrowing for a home or a car, or paying off a credit card, would become a steeper hill to climb, with millions of Americans already struggling to make ends meet. The potential consequences of the new inflation data emerged immediately, as two Fed officials suggested Tuesday that the central bank may have to hike its key interest rate more quickly.

This story is developing and BNN Bloomberg will provide updates as more information becomes available. Investors and consumers are watching closely for the Fed's next move at its December meeting.