Alberta charter school GP Tech opens with hands-on trades training from Grade 7

Grande Prairie Technical Institute, a new publicly funded Alberta charter school, opened in September with hands-on trades training from Grade 7 as Canada faces a skilled trades shortage. It aims to prepare students for construction, automotive and culinary careers.

A new Alberta charter school opened in September with a curriculum that puts hands-on trades training at the centre, starting as early as Grade 7.

Grande Prairie Technical Institute, known as GP Tech, is publicly funded and offers construction, automotive technology and culinary arts alongside traditional academics. Grade 10 student Landen Zacharias, 15, said he was surprised by how much practical work students do. He compared his experience with friends at other schools and said they were very jealous. The school has already become a talking point among local students.

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Building a Trades Institution

Board chair Noshaba Harji said the school is still finding its footing. She said GP Tech is in the initial stages and has only been open a few months, but wants to build an institution that delivers what the community needs. Administrators had just 10 weeks to prepare the building before welcoming students, which Harji described as a major hurdle. Some programs and facilities remain under development.

Despite those challenges, students are already taking part in practical projects. Grade 9 student Ryzdyn Shaw hopes to become a licensed automotive mechanic and developed his interest in the trade when he was young, working with his dad in their driveway and garage since he was about eight. Shaw is currently studying construction at GP Tech and will begin automotive training next semester.

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His path reflects the school's goal of giving students early exposure to multiple trades before they commit to a career. The school says about 70 per cent of student time is spent in workshops, developing foundational skills alongside academic studies. Alberta is the only province in Canada with a public charter school system. Charter schools are publicly funded and independently operated by non-profit organizations rather than traditional school boards.

They must follow Alberta's curriculum but can offer specialized approaches, including programs focused on science, technology, arts and alternative learning methods. There are 36 charter school authorities in Alberta, with dozens of school sites across the province. Most are concentrated in larger urban centres, particularly Calgary and Edmonton. Unlike private schools, public charter schools do not charge tuition.

Charter Schools vs Traditional Public Schools

Traditional public schools already offer trades-related courses such as construction, mechanics and culinary arts, raising questions about the need for a separate charter school. Harji said the difference lies in how GP Tech incorporates those skills into everyday learning. She said the school is not just focusing on core subjects and options for skills and trades, but is looking at education from a completely different lens. The school's approach aims to blend academic and practical learning throughout the day.

GP Tech's opening comes amid growing concerns about a shortage of skilled trades workers in Canada. Federal officials have warned that the country needs to attract more people into the sector. According to the federal government, Canada will need more than 1.4 million new skilled trades workers by 2033, with an estimated 21 per cent of the existing workforce expected to retire.

Ottawa has announced an $8-billion investment through its Team Canada Strong initiative, aimed at recruiting, training and hiring 80,000 to 100,000 new Red Seal skilled trades workers by 2030-31. Harji believes exposing students to the trades earlier could help address future workforce needs, especially as experienced workers approach retirement. She said this way the school can fill the gap earlier and meet the need rather than waiting for it to come up.

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Trades Shortage and Economic Uncertainty

Economist Jim Stanford cautioned that demand for trades workers can fluctuate significantly. Stanford, director of the Centre for Future Work, said employers often complain about a shortage of skilled trades, but there is a real boom and bust aspect to this career path. He pointed to downturns in home construction and broader economic uncertainty, including U.S. tariffs, as factors affecting employment.

Still, Stanford said Canada's plans for major investments in housing, mining and resources, and manufacturing could create significant demand for skilled workers. He said if all those plans came to fruition, the existing need for skilled trades training in Canada would get much more intense. That need is already present, he added. Education experts say introducing students to different trades at a younger age can help them explore potential career paths.

Bonnie Watt, a University of Alberta faculty of education professor, says combining practical training with traditional academic subjects can make learning more meaningful. She said when students can work with an object or a three-dimensional piece and bring in physics, science, English and social studies, they better understand how those subjects apply to the work. Watt believes Grade 7 is an opportunity for students to discover what interests them and what does not before making decisions about their futures.

She said if a student can decide in Grade 7 that they do not like a particular skill set, they can move on to another one instead of waiting until age 20 to try it and then decide they are not doing it. GP Tech has established partnerships with Northwestern Polytechnic in Grande Prairie and SAIT in Calgary, offering potential pathways to further training. The school's ambitions extend beyond the classroom.

Harji said the vision is for GP Tech to be a community hub, creating it with community needs in mind. The school continues to develop its programs and facilities while students settle into its workshop-heavy model. For families in Grande Prairie, GP Tech offers an early route into trades education that is publicly funded and tuition-free. For Alberta, it adds another option within the province's charter school system.

As Canada looks to grow its skilled workforce to support infrastructure and housing plans, GP Tech's first year will be watched as an experiment in starting trades training young. Whether it helps fill future labour gaps will depend on demand, funding and how well students transition into apprenticeships and further training.