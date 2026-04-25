Arviat, Nunavut, to Host Canada’s First Inuit-Led University

The Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami has selected Arviat, Nunavut, as the site for the main campus of Inuit Nunangat University, set to open in 2030. The decision recognizes Arviat’s commitment to education and its strong connection to Inuktitut. Preparations are underway, and the community is celebrating this historic milestone.

Arviat , Nunavut , a community of approximately 3,200 residents situated on the western coast of Hudson Bay, has been chosen by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami to serve as the primary campus location for Inuit Nunangat University .

This decision stems from Arviat’s recognized leadership in education and its deep-rooted connection to Inuktitut, the Inuit language. Preparations are already underway, with plans to lay down 1,800 truckloads of gravel this summer to prepare the construction site for both the university’s main campus and accompanying student residences. The anticipated opening date for the university is 2030, marking a significant milestone for Inuit education in Canada. The announcement has been met with widespread celebration within Arviat.

A community feast featuring traditional Inuit cuisine, including fish and caribou, was held at Mark Kalluak Hall, accompanied by a vibrant drum dance performance, games, and a square dance. Dignitaries, including Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, were present to share in the joyous occasion. The university’s establishment represents decades of advocacy and planning by ITK, the national voice of Inuit in Canada. An information session led by Savikataaq and Obed addressed community questions and outlined the project’s progress.

Residents expressed enthusiasm for the opportunities the university will bring, not only to Arviat but to Nunavut and beyond, enabling greater access to higher education for Inuit youth and fostering a stronger sense of cultural identity. The university is envisioned as a unique institution prioritizing holistic development. The initial ‘North Star Year’ will focus on experiential learning, deeply integrating Inuit language, society, and culture into the curriculum.

This foundation will evolve into a dedicated discipline of Inuit sovereignty, encompassing political science, traditional practices, and governance systems. Mayor Joe Savikataaq Jr. highlighted the community’s proactive approach in submitting a proposal to ITK, emphasizing Arviat’s suitability as the university’s home. Community consultations, facilitated through social media and local radio, demonstrated unanimous support for the project, fueled by hopes for economic growth, job creation, and the opportunity for local students to pursue higher education without leaving their homeland.

The influx of approximately 500 new residents, including students and faculty, is expected once the university is fully operational, further bolstering Arviat’s growth and vitality





CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Inuit Nunangat University Arviat Nunavut Inuit Education Inuktitut

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Turns out the waiting line for World Cup tickets was the real group of deathThe six-hour ordeal culminated in a choice: send my son to a Canada match, or university

Read more »

Six Discriminatory Scholarships at Viterbo University Challenged By Equal Protection Project“Must come from a diverse racial or ethnic background”

Read more »

Man accused of harassing women at U of AEdmonton police are warning the public of a 33-year-old man they say was involved in two instances of “concerning behaviour” on the University of Alberta campus.

Read more »

Canadian military launches subsidized school program at Royal Roads UniversityThe Canadian Armed Forces has signed an agreement with Royal Roads University in Colwood to launch a “subsidized education pathway” at the school.

Read more »

‘Right thing to do’: University of Manitoba researchers finding ways to deal with plastic pollutionA group of researchers at the University of Manitoba are studying ways to address the ever-growing problem of plastic waste.

Read more »

Roommate charged with murder in death, disappearance of two U.S. university studentsMurder charges have been filed against the roommate of a doctoral student from Bangladesh who disappeared with his girlfriend earlier this month from the University of South Florida, authorities said Saturday.

Read more »