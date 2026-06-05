Arup Datta's Balanced Quantitative Strategy Drives Strong Returns at Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments' Arup Datta combines growth, value, and quality in a quantitative framework that has delivered double-digit returns and consistent benchmark outperformance.

Arup Datta , senior vice-president and head of global quantitative equity at Mackenzie Investments , employs a balanced investment approach that integrates growth, value, and quality factors rather than focusing on a single style.

His process aims to deliver consistent, market-beating returns irrespective of which investment styles are in favor. This all-weather strategy has produced strong results: the $5.1-billion Mackenzie Global Equity Fund, Series F, has returned 38.9 percent over the past year, with three- and five-year annualized returns of 28.3 percent and 17.9 percent, respectively.

Datta emphasizes that as a quantitative manager he does not make sector bets; instead, he seeks to outperform the benchmark MSCI World Index by identifying the best individual stocks within each sector. For example, Lam Research (LRCX-Q) is held due to its strong growth and quality metrics despite a somewhat expensive valuation. Nvidia (NVDA-Q) is another top holding; while historically pricey, its fundamental growth has narrowed the value gap, and it scores highly on quality.

A third example is a Miami-based logistics company that was purchased on value grounds and later sold after the valuation improvement reduced its attractiveness. The manager continuously monitors financial data and relative pricing to adjust holdings, demonstrating a disciplined, factor-based approach that seeks sustained outperformance





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Quantitative Investing Factor Investing Growth Value Quality Mackenzie Investments Arup Datta MSCI World Index Stock Picking

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