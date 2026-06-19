Artist Benjamin Von Wong Brings Environmental Art to Science North in 'Earth Works' Exhibit

Toronto-based artist Benjamin Von Wong's large-scale installations made from plastic waste are featured in a new Science North exhibit that combines art and science to inspire action against pollution.

Benjamin Von Wong , a Toronto-based artist, activist, and photographer, is renowned for his large-scale art installations that carry powerful environmental messages, particularly focusing on the crisis of single-use plastics and waste.

His work has earned international recognition, including a Guinness World Record for Strawpocalypse, the largest supported art installation made from plastic drinking straws. Another notable piece, the Giant Plastic Tap, visually represents the overwhelming flow of waste. In The Thinker's Burden, a figure contemplates while slowly being submerged in plastic litter, a poignant commentary on consumption. These installations now form part of the exhibit Earth Works: Where Art Meets Change, which opened at Science North in Sudbury on June 19.

The exhibit merges Von Wong's art with scientific insights into plastic pollution, creating an immersive experience designed to provoke thought and inspire action. After its run at Science North, the exhibit will tour other science centers across North America, amplifying its impact. Von Wong expressed his excitement about this first collaboration between his art and a science institution, noting the careful design by Science North ensures the message reaches a broad audience.

He highlighted the importance of engaging young visitors, as evidenced by the enthusiastic participation of students from MacLeod Public School and even his own four-year-old nephew. While Von Wong often presents his work at international pollution summits to influence policymakers, the Science North exhibit makes his art accessible to the general public, emphasizing individual agency. He hopes visitors feel inspired to take even small actions, which can shift attitudes and foster a sense of responsibility.

Science North CEO Ashley Larose praised the exhibit for its visual and intellectual power, explaining that the transformation of discarded materials into art challenges viewers to reconsider their consumption habits. She noted that the installations spark curiosity and conversation, demonstrating creativity's role as a catalyst for change. Local officials, including Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe and Mayor Paul Lefebvre, attended the opening.

Mayor Lefebvre connected the exhibit to municipal waste management, underscoring that only half of residents use compost bins, leading to landfill overflow. He stressed the economic and environmental benefits of extending landfill lifespans and praised art for personalizing complex issues, moving beyond statistics to illustrate the impact of choices on community and future generations. The article was written by Heidi Ulrichsen, assistant editor of Sudbury.com, who also covers education and the arts





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Benjamin Von Wong Earth Works Plastic Pollution Art Installation Science North Environmental Art Single-Use Plastics Waste Management Sudbury Exhibit Tour

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