Artist Alex Leeds Publishes Book of Celebrities Signing Ridiculous Drawings

Artist Alex Leeds spent over five thousand dollars on postage to mail silly illustrations to famous people. His new book, released on October twenty sixth twenty twenty six, documents the humorous results of this unique social experiment.

Artist and writer Alex Leeds has transformed a decade-long experiment into a published volume titled " Dumb Drawings Autographed By Celebrities." The book, released by Library Tales Publishing on October twenty sixth twenty twenty six, documents the results of his unconventional project involving thousands of intentionally silly illustrations and countless envelopes mailed to famous individuals.

How Alex Leeds Funded The Art Project

Leeds created the concept to find out if celebrities would sign deliberately ridiculous drawings and mail them back. The artist spent more than five thousand dollars on postage alone to execute the plan. This financial commitment highlights the dedication required to turn such an absurd idea into a tangible artistic result involving thousands of drawings.

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Notable Celebrities Who Signed The Art

The list of respondents includes a surprisingly varied group of public figures. Actress Jennifer Lawrence signed an illustration of a Hungry-Man frozen dinner, while skateboarder Rodney Mullen autographed a drawing of Disney's Mulan. Musician Weird Al Yankovic signed a picture of Big Gay Al from South Park, and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola signed a drawing of wrestler The Godfather.

Joe Exotic Returns Art With Legal Plea

One of the most memorable exchanges involved Tiger King star Joe Exotic. He returned a signed photocopy of Leeds' drawing of Tiger Woods along with a letter. In the letter, Exotic asked the artist for help in securing a presidential pardon. This interaction demonstrates the unpredictable nature of celebrity responses to the project.

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The Postal Service And Franklin Feud Origins

Leeds originally launched the initiative to support the United States Postal Service and celebrate physical mail. However, the project evolved into a personal quest against Benjamin Franklin. Leeds' ancestor, Titan Leeds, was involved in a publishing rivalry with Franklin over three hundred years ago. Franklin predicted Titan would die in Poor Richard's Almanac and published a fake obituary when the prediction failed.

Leeds Modernizes A Three Hundred Year Dispute

Leeds revived this family feud by making a humorous prediction about the future of the Postal Service. This action serves as a modern counter to Franklin's historical jokes. The book includes various comments and context for the celebrities involved, providing readers with a closer look at each amusing creation. The project proves that even the most ridiculous artistic endeavors can yield significant cultural artifacts and entertainment.