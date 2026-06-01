Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Sees Strong Recovery Amid Growing Market Participation

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance has experienced a significant recovery over the past 24 hours, driven by increased buying activity and market participation. This rally has been supported by rising volume, expanding Open Interest, and strengthening RSI readings, as well as heavily bullish trader positioning. However, the $0.300 resistance level remains a key test for the token, and a successful reclaim of this level could open the path toward the $0.400 resistance highlighted on the chart.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance posted a strong recovery over the past 24 hours as buying activity returned across the artificial intelligence sector. This combination reflected stronger market participation rather than a low-volume price spike.

Earlier sessions had shown hesitant price action near support levels. However, buyers stepped in aggressively and pushed. As interest returned to AI-related assets, FET emerged as one of the stronger performers. During the rally, Open Interest also increased 18.55% and reached $125.63 million, indicating that fresh positions entered the market during the rally.

This increase aligned with the broader rise in trading activity and suggested that participants were actively positioning for further movement. Unlike rallies driven solely by short covering, the simultaneous expansion in volume and Open Interest pointed toward new capital entering the market. Such behavior often reflects a stronger conviction among traders.

Nevertheless, higher leverage can amplify volatility whenever price approaches a major resistance level. Price action improved significantly after FET reclaimed the $0.244 support level and pushed toward the important $0.300 resistance zone. The daily chart showed that buyers defended higher lows throughout May before driving price above a recent consolidation structure. Artificial Superintelligence Alliance traded near $0.268 at the time of observation, placing it between support and a major supply area.

Earlier rallies had struggled around the $0.300 region, making this level an important obstacle once again. This reading placed RSI above the neutral 50 level and reflected strengthening buyer control. Importantly, the indicator remained below the overbought threshold, suggesting that price still retained room for additional appreciation before reaching extreme conditions.

However, sellers still controlled the area above current prices. If buyers successfully reclaim $0.300, the move could open a path toward the $0.400 resistance highlighted on the chart. Sentiment data revealed a strong preference for long positions among Binance's top traders. The resulting long-to-short ratio stood at 2.38, highlighting a clear bullish bias despite Artificial Superintelligence Alliance approaching a significant resistance zone.

Such positioning often reflects confidence in continued upside. However, crowded long trades can also increase vulnerability to sudden pullbacks if buyers lose control. Recent price action supported trader optimism because FET had already reclaimed key support and strengthened its technical structure. To sum up, FET's rally gained support from rising volume, expanding Open Interest, strengthening RSI readings, and heavily bullish trader positioning.

The recovery improved the token's structure considerably. However, the $0.300 resistance remains the key test. If buyers reclaim that level, FET could extend its advance toward higher supply zones. If not, the market could experience a temporary pullback before establishing its next trend.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance reclaimed key support as volume and trader participation expanded sharply





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