Artificial intelligence is being used to cut back on red tape and streamline regulations

The federal government and several provincial governments are turning to artificial intelligence to analyze laws and search for outdated regulations as they try to cut back on red tape. Shafqat Ali and provincial and territorial ministers met in Toronto on Thursday to discuss ways to cut outdated and overly complicated regulations to reduce costs and improve productivity. Several provinces are exploring using AI to streamline how applications and approvals are handled, review internal processes and improve service delivery.

The federal government and several provincial governments are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze laws and search for outdated regulations as they try to cut back on red tape .

Several provinces are exploring using AI to streamline how applications and approvals are handled, review internal processes and improve service delivery. The Ontario government website says it's using AI to scan and analyze laws, regulations and forms to find outdated rules. The federal, provincial and territorial ministers are set to meet again in the fall. In September, the federal government said it had found almost 500 ways to streamline regulations and cut costs following the 60-day red tape review exercise.

Prime Minister Mark Carney promised the red tape review in his election campaign platform





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Government Technology Artificial Intelligence Red Tape Cutback Analyze Laws Outdated Regulations Streamline Improve Service Delivery Ontario Government Website Canadian Armed Forces Grievance System

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