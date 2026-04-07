Artemis II Sets New Space Distance Record; Local News Highlights

Artemis II astronauts travel farther than any humans in history, surpassing Apollo 13's record. Local news includes updates on the Blue Jays, rising flight prices, local incidents and community news.

The Artemis II mission, carrying human astronauts, has achieved a historic milestone, surpassing the previous distance record set by the Apollo 13 mission. This groundbreaking achievement marks a significant step forward in human space exploration . The crew's journey is being closely monitored, and updates are being provided live as they venture further into space.

This mission is considered to be vastly different from the Apollo 13 experience, offering a new perspective on lunar travel and space exploration overall. The Artemis program aims to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon and serve as a stepping stone for future missions to Mars. Breaking the Apollo 13 record is not only a triumph for Artemis II but also a moment to celebrate the progress made in space exploration technology and the courageous efforts of the astronauts involved. The world eagerly watches as the crew continues their journey, anticipating further discoveries and advancements in the field of space exploration.\In local news, the Toronto Blue Jays' fans are still feeling the sting of their World Series loss, with many expressing their disappointment. The return of the Los Angeles Dodgers to Toronto has brought these memories to the forefront. Meanwhile, an aviation fuel shortage is contributing to rising flight prices, impacting travelers' budgets. In other news, the local police are investigating a fatal shooting in Brantford, and a suspect has been arrested. A young man, age 21, lost his life in a motorcycle accident in Toronto's east end. Furthermore, the Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating an assault in the Church-Wellesley Village area. The local forecast predicts cool temperatures throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, with a chance of flurries. Advance polls are open in Scarborough Southwest and University-Rosedale, encouraging residents to participate in the democratic process. Vaughan's Reptilia Zoo reports that an abandoned turtle is doing well under their care, providing a positive story of animal welfare.\CTV News Toronto has been consistently providing comprehensive coverage of both local and global events. The network’s various programs, including CTV News at Noon, Five, Six, and 11:30, have been keeping the public informed. These broadcasts cover a wide range of topics, from breaking news and current affairs to local events, weather updates, and sports. Regular news updates for the weeks of March 23rd to April 6th, 2026, provide detailed information on the evolving situations. Local news coverage has included the ongoing impact of the World Series loss on the Jays fans and concerns regarding rising flight prices due to fuel shortages. Local incidents, such as the fatal shooting in Brantford, the motorcycle accident, and the assault in Church-Wellesley Village, have been actively covered. Furthermore, the public is kept aware of important community developments such as the opening of advance polls in different regions. Finally, the positive news of the abandoned turtle at Reptilia Zoo showcases the news outlets' dedication to reporting across several categories, including public safety and community events





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