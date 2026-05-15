Artemis II Mission Psychologists Gear Crew for Success, Share Lessons with business Crowd

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and his Artemis II crewmates learned several life lessons preparing for and carrying out their record-breaking lunar flyby last month. They shared some of the advice they learned at an event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

Artemis II mission specialist Jeremy Hansen speaks at the Canadian Space Agency on May 14. The crew participated in a Q&A on May 15 at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and his Artemis II crewmates learned several life lessons preparing for and carrying out their record-breaking lunar flyby last month. Their 10-day mission launched on April 1 from Florida, taking Hansen and his three American crewmates — commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialist Christina Koch — farther from Earth than any humans before them.

The crew attended an event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, where they shared advice they learned. Hansen explained that the astronaut team committed to developing a close relationship and worked on it constantly, like building and exercising a new muscle. He mentioned that they leaned on behavioural health experts to help build their communication skills.

‘We asked them to help us have some of the hard conversations,’ he said. Koch emphasized the importance of choosing each other day after day, even the days that they wanted to be somewhere else. She added that they chose the group hug and put that choice first. Koch mentioned preparing to handle pressure by training for low-probability, high-stakes situations that were unlikely to occur.

She emphasized that this preparation allowed them to feel a sense of calm while in space. Glover stressed the importance of repeating the same skills over and over again until basic tasks were automatic, allowing them to focus their attention on novel or unique parts. Wiseman said the risk of the mission was a reminder for the team to spend time with loved ones and leave nothing unsaid.

He mentioned calling old friends and just having a quick conversation, just to remind people to walk in nature and watch a bird fly. Glover mentioned leaning on prayer and trust in people working to ensure the mission’s success. Hanson emphasized the difference between success and failure once again. He said failure is not an option but they will keep trying to create a solution.

This attitude will be important in the coming years, as Canada is asked once again to help develop new technologies to guide future space exploration. If Canada wants to stay at that leading edge and be a valued partner on the international stage with respect to space, they will continue to ask a lot of their industry, just as always, and they will meet with failure, but they’re not going to quit





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Artemis II Mission Canadian Space Agency Chamber Of Commerce Of Metropolitan Montreal Psychologists Commander Reid Wiseman Pilot Victor Glover Mission Specialist Christina Koch Life Lessons Q&A Close Relationship Communication Skills Training Close Collaboration Behavioral Health Experts Group Hug Low-Probability High-Stakes Situations Close-Knit Team Failure Solution Building Resilience Prayer Trust Space Exploration

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