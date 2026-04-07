Artemis II Easter Message Sparks Debate on Religion and Space Exploration

An Easter message from Artemis II astronaut Victor Glover ignited a discussion on social media regarding the relationship between Christianity and space travel. The message, emphasizing Earth's beauty and unity, was followed by user comments claiming space travel is distinctly Christian, citing previous examples of religious practices in space, such as Bible readings on Apollo 8. The debate questioned the association and highlighted diverse religious representation in space exploration. Astronaut Glover's message also promoted a sense of togetherness regardless of religion, addressing both believers and non-believers, by emphasizing the importance of unity in a cosmic context. This debate emphasizes a broader discussion on the role of religion and inclusivity in space exploration.

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We value your inbox – it's 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters! Please select at least one option. I want to receive content once a day in my inbox. We value your inbox – it's 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters! We value your inbox – it's free and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click.” after an Artemis II astronaut shared an Easter message celebrating “the beauty of creation.” The astronauts on the Artemis II mission began their journey on Wednesday (April 1), with the crew bound for a 10-day mission around the Moon. A user claimed space travel is 'distinctly Christian,' citing astronauts reading Bible verses and the Artemis II Easter message. Artemis II astronaut Victor Glover shared an Easter message from space emphasizing Earth's beauty and unity. The Artemis II mission aims to collect data and imagery from deep space and set the stage for a future Moon landing. The four astronauts will circle the Moon, traveling farther into space than anyone before. A social media post triggered a debate regarding the perceived connection between Christianity and space exploration. The post highlighted instances of religious practices in space, including readings from the Bible during the Apollo 8 mission and the recent Easter message from Artemis II. The user's assertion that space travel is inherently Christian sparked criticism, with many questioning the association and challenging the notion that atheists oppose religious astronauts. Discussions included examples of diverse religious representation in space. One post read, “Astronauts read Genesis orbiting the moon (Apollo 8), took communion on t he lunar surface (Aldrin), Psalms from the moon (Irwin), Bibles to the ISS (Glover), now Artemis II. We are so back.” The post was met with criticism, with many people questioning the strict association between Christianity and space travel, as well as Marcus’ suggestion that atheists “hate” Christians traveling into space. “Lol, how? None of those things prove your point…. Why did the church claim science was demonic back in the day?” one user asked. “Just making up nonsense lol. I’m an atheist, and I love what they’re doing and fully support it, even when they speak about their god,” expressed someone else. “I have never thought of space travel in religious terms,” shared another user. “Did you know every major religion/atheist/agnostic has been represented in space, and held religious ceremonies in space?” one person chimed in. A separate user called the post “the most backwards thinking I’ve seen today,” while others asked Marcus to “do some research.” NASA included a question in an interview whether the crew had “a message you’d like to share from space about Easter Sunday.” In his message from space, Glover celebrated “the beauty of creation” and “all the cultures around the world.” The mission pilot admitted he didn’t have anything prepared but went on to deliver a message describing Earth as a divine creation. But he also emphasized a sense of togetherness regardless of religion, addressing both believers and non-believers. “I think these observances are important. As we are so far from Earth and looking at the beauty of creation, I think, for me, one of the really important personal perspectives that I have up here is I can really see the Earth as one thing,” Glover said. “When I read the Bible, and I look at all the amazing things that were done for us… You guys are talking to us because we’re in a spaceship really far from Earth, but you’re on a spaceship called Earth that was created to give us a place to live in the universe and the cosmos. Maybe the distance we are from you makes you think what we’re doing is special, but we’re the same distance from you. And I’m trying to tell you — just trust me — you are special. In all of this emptiness — this is a whole bunch of nothing, this thing we call the universe — you have this oasis, this beautiful place that we get to exist together,” he said of Earth. He added, “I think, as we go into Easter Sunday, thinking about all the cultures all around the world, whether you celebrate it or not, whether you believe in God or not, this is an opportunity for us to remember where we are, who we are, and that we are the same thing, and that we’ve gotta get through this together.” The discussion highlighted previous instances of religious expression during space missions, such as the Apollo 8 mission. During the 1968 mission, which also looped around the Moon’s far side, the crew delivered a Christmas Eve message and read the first 10 verses of the Book of Genesis. While we’ve come a long way since the Catholic Church put Galileo Galilei on trial for promoting the theory that the Sun is at the center of our solar system, it’s not true that only Catholic. In 1985, Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud became the first Saudi Arabian citizen and the first Muslim to travel into space. He flew on the space shuttle Discovery as part of a seven-member international crew and took part in the deployment of the satellite ARABSAT-1B





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