Artemis II Crew Prepares for Earth Return: NASA Provides Live Coverage, Plus Local Toronto News Roundup

NASA offers live coverage of the Artemis II mission crew's preparations for their return to Earth after a lunar flyby. This broadcast coincides with a roundup of local Toronto news, including updates on crime, sports, and community events. Highlights include the Blue Jays' win, investigations into shootings and fires, and demolition at a historic site. The report also includes updates on public transportation and a schedule of local news broadcasts.

NASA is providing live coverage as the Artemis II crew prepares for their journey back to Earth following a historic lunar flyby. Viewers can tune in to watch the ongoing preparations and the spacecraft's progress. This mission marks a significant step in the Artemis program, aiming to return humans to the Moon and establish a sustainable presence there.

The coverage will likely include mission updates, commentary from experts, and possibly footage from the crew as they prepare for the critical phase of their return. This event is a crucial moment for NASA and the future of space exploration. The world watches with anticipation as the crew prepares for a safe return home, bringing with them invaluable data and experience from their lunar journey.\In other news, demolition has begun at the long-closed McLaughlin Planetarium site in Toronto, signaling the start of a new chapter for the location. A Toronto man has been charged with weapons trafficking, with connections to Project South probe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat criminal activities. The Blue Jays managed to break their six-game losing streak, securing a 4-3 victory against the Dodgers, offering a moment of celebration for their fans. A Brampton man is facing charges related to a shooting incident at a Jewish-owned restaurant in Toronto, prompting further investigation by the authorities. Police are also investigating a tow truck fire in Brampton as a possible arson case. Gordon Krantz, who has served as Milton's mayor since 1980, is running for re-election, a testament to his long-standing presence in the community. Toronto police have arrested an individual following shots fired at another Jewish-owned restaurant, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and community safety. Analysis of the Blue Jays' early season struggles suggests potential issues with their performance, sparking discussion among fans and commentators.\The Aga Khan Museum is hosting a 'Game On!' exhibition, exploring the ways games and sports create connections between people. The 'Canada Celebrates' initiative is engaging FIFA fans, ensuring they actively participate in the excitement surrounding the sport. More than 80 firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at a waste removal facility in Etobicoke, demonstrating the challenges faced by emergency services. Despite the anticipation of warmer weather, cold temperatures persist in the GTA. An Etobicoke fire, coupled with a vehicle collision, is causing TTC detours, impacting public transportation. Pearson Airport anticipates 125,000 passengers passing through its terminals, showcasing the ongoing demand for air travel. Police are searching for suspects in a brazen downtown gold exchange robbery. Authorities have also released images in connection to a break and enter investigation, seeking public assistance in identifying those involved. The news also includes a comprehensive schedule of CTV News Toronto broadcasts at various times, including Noon, Five, Six, and 11:30, providing audiences with up-to-date information on local events and happenings throughout the week





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NASA Artemis II Toronto Blue Jays Crime Local News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Payoff day’: Jenni Gibbons on watching Artemis II crew make lunar historyJenni Gibbons knows all too well the feelings of being tense — and tired. But the sometimes bated breath and fatigue aren’t hindering the Calgary-born astronaut from taking in the historic Artemis II mission.

Read more »

Artemis II astronauts channel Apollo 8 with a striking Earthset photoIn this image provided by NASA, the Artemis II crew captured this view as the Earth sets behind the Moon during a lunar flyby, Monday, April 6, 2026. (NASA via AP)

Read more »

Artemis II Begins Return Journey; Local News RoundupArtemis II mission begins its journey back to Earth after a lunar flyby. Also included is a roundup of local news, including TTC service disruptions due to a spill, a double shooting, and other updates from the Greater Toronto Area, along with headlines from CTV News Toronto.

Read more »

NASA to provide update on Artemis II mission as astronauts prepare for re-entryThe Artemis II crew woke to the sounds of Queen and David Bowie's classic Under Pressure as they continued their journey through space Wednesday, now located 322,316 kilometres from Earth and 134,459 kilometres from the moon. NASA officials will update media on the mission at 5 p.m. ET.

Read more »

NASA's Artemis II Crew Prepares for ReturnLive coverage from NASA as the Artemis II crew prepares for their journey back to Earth after a historic lunar flyby. Also included is a roundup of other local news.

Read more »

NASA's Artemis II Crew Prepares for Earth ReturnLive coverage of NASA's Artemis II mission as the crew prepares to return to Earth after a historic lunar flyby.

Read more »