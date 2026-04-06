Artemis II Astronaut's Easter Message Sparks Debate on Religion and Space Travel

An Easter message from an Artemis II astronaut ignited discussions about the intersection of religion and space exploration, with differing views on the association of Christianity with space travel and the inclusivity of those with various beliefs.

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Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters! Want to get the funniest posts in your inbox? Please select at least one option I want to receive content once a day in my inbox We value your inbox – it's 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters! Please select at least one option I want to receive content once a day in my inbox We value your inbox – it's 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters! We value your inbox – it's free and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. After an Artemis II astronaut shared an Easter message celebrating the beauty of creation, a discussion regarding religion and space travel has emerged. The astronauts on the Artemis II mission embarked on their journey on Wednesday, April 1, with the crew heading for a 10-day mission around the Moon. A social media user suggested a close link between space travel and Christianity, using instances like astronauts reading Bible verses and the Artemis II Easter message to support their point. Artemis II astronaut Victor Glover delivered an Easter message from space, emphasizing the beauty of Earth and the importance of unity. The Artemis II mission aims to collect data and imagery from deep space, paving the way for a future Moon landing. The four astronauts will orbit the Moon, traveling further into space than any human before. The user’s post included references to the Apollo 8 mission where the crew read Genesis, and other examples of religious practices in space, such as communion on the lunar surface during the Apollo 11 mission. The user's post was met with varied reactions, sparking debate. Many questioned the direct correlation between Christianity and space exploration, along with the user’s suggestion that atheists hold negative views towards Christians traveling in space. Critics voiced their disbelief, with one user questioning the supporting evidence. Other responses included expressions of neutrality and support for space exploration regardless of religious beliefs, pointing out that different religions and those of no faith have been represented in space. Some users characterized the post as backward thinking, calling for further research on the subject matter. During an interview the crew was asked if they had an Easter message to share from space. In his message, Glover celebrated the beauty of creation and the diversity of cultures across the globe. Glover acknowledged he wasn't prepared but delivered a message, regarding Earth as a divine creation. He also emphasized togetherness irrespective of religion, addressing believers and non-believers. Glover said he sees the Earth as one entity from the unique perspective of space, especially while observing creation. He further said the Earth is a place for humans to exist together. He added that regardless of belief, Easter Sunday provides an opportunity to reflect on our existence and togetherness. The Apollo 8 mission, which circled the far side of the Moon in 1968, saw the crew deliver a Christmas Eve message and read from the Book of Genesis. While historical disagreements between the Catholic Church and science exist, it's not accurate to portray space travel as exclusively linked to one religion. In 1985, Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, became the first Saudi Arabian citizen and the first Muslim in space. He flew on the space shuttle Discovery as part of an international crew and participated in deploying the satellite ARABSAT-1B





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Artemis II Space Travel Religion Astronauts Easter Message

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