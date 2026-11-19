Proceeds from the Perk Coffee Bar at Art Market 2024 support Make-A-Wish Canada. The event runs Nov. 19-22 at the Calgary Telus Convention Centre to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Visitors attending the Art Market at the Calgary Telus Convention Centre can now support a charitable cause with every purchase at the on-site Perk Coffee Bar. The fundraising initiative runs concurrently with the festival, which is scheduled from November 19 through November 22. Proceeds generated from beverage sales during the first three days of the event are directed entirely to Make-A-Wish Canada.

Art Market 40th Anniversary Celebration

Nichole Windblad serves as the producer and director for the Art Market and released a statement explaining the significance of this partnership. She noted that this collaboration provides a meaningful way to celebrate the event's 40th anniversary. The initiative also allows the organization to give back to the local community while raising funds for critically ill children. The goal is to merge the creativity of the art festival with the mission of the charity to inspire visitors to embrace the spirit of giving as the holiday season begins.

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Custom Beverages and Wish Child Involvement

Aliyah Badrudin, a Make-A-Wish wish child, played a direct role in creating the beverage offerings for this fundraiser. She helped develop a custom hot chocolate specifically for the Art Market event. Badrudin is also scheduled to appear in person at the convention centre on Friday morning to engage with attendees. Her mother, Jessi Badrudin, shared a press release statement expressing gratitude for the opportunity to share the positive impact that fulfilling a wish can have on families facing critical illnesses. She highlighted that memories of the wish continue to bring joy to their family.

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Statistical Impact on Critical Illness Recovery

Research underscores the emotional and psychological benefits of these charitable interventions for young patients. A 2022 study conducted by Make-A-Wish Canada found that eight out of 10 children reported that their wish gave them the strength to fight their critical illness. This data supports the organization's focus on providing these experiences as a source of resilience and hope for children and their parents. The partnership aims to highlight these outcomes and encourage further community support for the cause.

Collaboration and Future Fundraising Events

This weekend's fundraiser is a joint effort involving the Calgary Telus Convention Centre, the Art Market, Make-A-Wish Canada, Perk Coffee Bar, and the Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel. In addition to the coffee bar proceeds, individuals who wish to contribute more directly can donate online through the organization's website. Following the conclusion of the Art Market, Make-A-Wish Canada will continue its presence in the city. The Trees of Joy event is scheduled to take place at the same convention centre on November 27, offering another opportunity for the community to participate in charitable giving.