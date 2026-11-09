Art Gallery of Ontario Expansion Opens September 2027

The Art Gallery of Ontario will open its new Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery on September 25, 2027, adding 40,000 square feet of space to showcase nearly 400 artworks in a zero-carbon facility.

The Art Gallery of Ontario has officially confirmed that its major architectural expansion will open to the public on September 25, 2027. This significant cultural milestone marks the debut of the Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery, a substantial addition to the institution's existing footprint in Toronto. The new facility will provide an additional 40,000 square feet of gallery space, significantly enhancing the museum's capacity to display its rapidly growing collection of art.

New Gallery Features Zero-Carbon Design

The Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery is designed to meet the highest environmental standards, operating without burning any fossil fuels. This commitment to sustainability has resulted in the facility receiving Zero Carbon Building Design certification. Consequently, the Art Gallery of Ontario becomes the first Canadian cultural institution of its size to achieve this specific environmental designation, setting a new benchmark for sustainable architecture in the sector.

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Architectural Collaboration and Location

The architectural project is a collaborative effort led by Diamond Schmitt, Selldorf Architects, and Two Row Architect. The design features a five-story structure that overlooks Toronto's Grange Park, providing visitors with scenic views of the surrounding green space. The expansion is strategically positioned to connect directly to the museum's existing building, which was originally designed by the renowned architect Frank Gehry, creating a seamless flow between the historic and modern wings of the institution.

Exhibition Plans and Artwork Display

Upon its opening next fall, the new gallery will showcase nearly 400 artworks. The exhibition roster includes pieces by Indigenous, Canadian, and international artists, reflecting the diversity and breadth of the gallery's collection. This extensive display underscores the institution's dedication to presenting a wide range of artistic perspectives and traditions within the newly acquired 40,000 square feet of space.

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Funding and Financial Security

The Art Gallery of Ontario has secured full funding for the expansion, including all ongoing operating costs. This financial stability is attributed to robust support from both federal and provincial governments, as well as contributions from private donors. The complete funding ensures that the new Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery will be fully operational and sustainable from its first day of public access in September 2027.

Impact on Toronto Cultural Landscape

The opening of this expansion represents a major development in Toronto's cultural landscape. By increasing its gallery space and integrating state-of-the-art sustainable design, the Art Gallery of Ontario strengthens its position as a leading global institution. The connection to Frank Gehry's original building and the addition of Two Row Architect's indigenous-focused design principles further enrich the visitor experience, promising a unique architectural journey through time and culture.