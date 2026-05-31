Arsenal to Parade Premier League Trophy Through Islington on Sunday

Arsenal's men's and women's teams will participate in a parade through Islington on Sunday to celebrate the Premier League trophy, but it won't mark a Champions League victory after Saturday's defeat.

Arsenal will parade the Premier League trophy through Islington on Sunday, with four open-top buses due to set off at 14:00 BST. Unfortunately for Gunners fans, it won't also mark a Champions League victory, after Saturday's heartbreaking defeat on penalties by Paris St-Germain in Budapest.

The club's men's and women's teams will both take part. The women's side will display the Fifa Women's Champions Cup, which they won earlier this season. The parade will follow a roughly five-mile loop through Islington, taking in much of Highbury, Canonbury and Upper Street before returning to the Emirates area. From the stadium, the buses will enter Holloway Road from Drayton Park.

The route continues east along Seven Sisters Road before heading down Blackstock Road, Mount Grove Road and Green Lanes. Continuing south along Petherton Road, Beresford Road and Newington Green Road, the bus heads south along Essex Road before turning north at Angel Tube station on to Upper Street - the borough's main High Street. The bus then heads towards Highbury and Islington station and back on to the Holloway Road before returning to Arsenal's home ground, where the route started.

The Emirates Stadium itself, Drayton Park and the immediately surrounding streets will be sealed off as no-pedestrian-access zones. The club has asked fans not to gather at the stadium, Hornsey Road, Benwell Road or Drayton Park, saying the teams will not be visible from those locations. Highbury Fields, which sits inside the loop near Highbury & Islington station, is likely to be one of the busiest areas.

The nearest Tube and rail stations to the route are Finsbury Park, Arsenal, Holloway Road, Highbury & Islington and Angel





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