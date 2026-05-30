Arsenal Captain Martin Odegaard Confident Ahead of Champions League Final

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has expressed his confidence in his team's ability to win the Champions League title, saying that they are 'ready' to achieve this feat.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard expressed his confidence in his team's ability to win the Champions League title, saying that they are 'ready' to achieve this feat.

He emphasized that winning the Premier League title last weekend was an 'amazing feeling and achievement' but that it doesn't change their mindset. Odegaard believes that becoming the first Arsenal captain to lift the Premier League trophy in 22 years is a special moment, and he wants to make even more history by winning the Champions League.

He also mentioned that it would mean a lot to everyone if they can achieve this feat, and that they are looking forward to playing in the final against Paris St-Germain. The Norwegian midfielder has been dreaming of this moment since he was a kid, and he feels that it's an unbelievable experience to be part of this group of players.

Odegaard's comments suggest that he and his team are focused and determined to make history by winning the Champions League title





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