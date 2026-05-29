Arsenal and Chelsea were the biggest beneficiaries of VAR errors this season

The Premier League's key match incidents panel has found that Arsenal and Chelsea were the biggest beneficiaries of video assistant referee and on-field errors this season. The data shows that Arsenal should have conceded three penalties and received three red cards, while Chelsea gained from eight referee mistakes. The KMI panel has also looked at second yellow cards and found that some players should have been dismissed.

Everton were trailing 1-0 against Arsenal and could have been awarded a penalty had there been a VAR intervention for an incident during their game.

Arsenal and Chelsea were the biggest beneficiaries of video assistant referee and on-field errors this season. Mikel Arteta's Gunners won the Premier League while becoming the first team to go the whole campaign without receiving a red card or conceding a penalty. Data logged by the Premier League's key match incidents panel shows that Arsenal should have conceded three penalties and received three red cards.

In total, Arsenal had seven referee mistakes in their favour, while London rivals Chelsea gained from eight. The Stamford Bridge club received two of the three incorrect VAR interventions, leading to a disallowed goal for Fulham and a penalty against Crystal Palace. The full judgements, seen by BBC Sport, show there were 25 VAR errors this season, up from the 18 in the 2024-25 campaign.

The KMI panel first votes on the referee's decision, and then considers if a mistake should go to video review. Each season there is a list of incidents which the KMI panel feels should have been a penalty or a straight red card but they did not reach the threshold for VAR. The KMI panel also looks at second yellow cards. Should a player have been dismissed?

Or did they wrongly escape red? Mikel Merino should have been shown a second yellow for Arsenal against Aston Villa when the score was 0-0 in a game the Gunners would win 4-1. Gabriel should have seen red against Manchester City, while Arsenal's late penalty against Leeds for a foul on Max Dowman was wrongly awarded. The Toffees should have given a penalty away against the Gunners and Chelsea, while James Garner escaped a second yellow at Villa.

After Brentford's five mistakes against them, there are then four clubs on four errors: Aston Villa, Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham. Pep Guardiola's men should have received a penalty against Tottenham and a Liverpool goal should have been chalked off for offside. Gabriel and Diogo Dalot both escaped red cards. Overall it is Everton, Sunderland and Wolves who come out on top on +3.

Bournemouth are most affected on -4, with Villa, Leeds and Newcastle on -3. The two London clubs are then followed by Wolves on six. Brentford were impacted the most with seven errors, followed by Bournemouth on six and Manchester City on five. Once you factor in decisions for and against, Arsenal and Chelsea share the top spot with a score of +5, followed by Wolves on +4.

Villa are next on -3, with Brighton and Palace on -2. A recent poll carried out by the Football Supporters' Association found that 75% of fans of Premier League clubs are against VAR. Only 18% of fans wanted the Premier League to stop using VAR entirely, with 68% instead favouring changes being made to how it is used. The Professional Game Match Officials, which runs refereeing in the professional game, was happy with the season-on-season improvements in recent seasons.

An increase in mistakes is a setback to that progress, but it would argue the overall trend is positive. One marked improvement has been on serious foul play, with the missed red card in the penultimate gameweek the first error of the campaign. The KMI Panel meets every week to dissect each decision, from goals to penalties to red cards.

It has five members: three former players and coaches, plus one representative each from the Premier League and Professional Game Match Officials





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