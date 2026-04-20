Arrest Made Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police have charged a 61-year-old Toronto man in connection with a fatal pedestrian-involved crash that occurred in Mississauga on April 15.

Peel Regional Police have officially confirmed that an arrest has been made following a tragic fatal collision in Mississauga that claimed the life of a pedestrian last week. The incident, which has left the local community shaken, occurred during the early hours of April 15. At approximately 3:45 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to the busy intersection of Derry Road and Hurontario Street following reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders discovered that a male victim had been critically injured after being hit by a dark-coloured SUV that was travelling in the westbound lanes of Derry Road. In a devastating turn of events, the driver of the initial vehicle failed to remain at the scene, choosing instead to flee the area immediately after the impact occurred. Shortly thereafter, a second vehicle traveling along the same route struck the victim as he lay incapacitated on the roadway. Unlike the driver of the first vehicle, the operator of the second vehicle acted responsibly by stopping at the scene and cooperating fully with the arriving police officers. Following an intensive investigation led by the Major Collision Bureau, authorities have identified 61-year-old Sergio Dacosta, a resident of Toronto, as the primary suspect in this case. Police confirmed on Monday that Dacosta has been taken into custody and is now facing a serious criminal charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident that resulted in death. This development marks a significant step forward in the legal proceedings surrounding this fatality. In addition to the arrest, investigators announced that they have successfully located and seized the vehicle that is believed to have been involved in the initial collision. Forensic teams are currently processing the vehicle for evidence to further substantiate the charges laid against the accused. The seized SUV will serve as a crucial piece of physical evidence as the case moves forward through the judicial system, ensuring that the evidence gathered aligns with the testimonies provided by witnesses who were in the area during the early morning hours. Despite the arrest, the Peel Regional Police are continuing to appeal to the public for further assistance. They are urging any members of the community who may have witnessed the incident, or who possess dashcam footage or security recordings from the vicinity of Derry Road and Hurontario Street at the time of the collision, to come forward. Such evidence is vital for ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances leading up to this tragedy. Those who can provide relevant information are encouraged to contact the Major Collision Bureau directly at 905-453-2121, extension 3710. For individuals who prefer to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or by accessing the secure online portal at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. The investigation remains active, and the authorities remain committed to providing justice for the victim and his family as they navigate this painful period of grief





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Mississauga Peel Police Fatal Collision Hit And Run Traffic Investigation

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