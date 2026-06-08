Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Claims Victory in Parliamentary Elections

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan early Monday claimed victory in a general election seen as a test of Russia’s influence in the South Caucasus state, as the latest preliminary results showed his governing Civil Contract party came first with 49.82% of the vote.

Armenia n Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks at his Armenia Ruling Civil Contract party headquarters after parliamentary elections in Yerevan, Armenia , Monday, June 8, 2026. The latest preliminary results showed his governing Civil Contract party came first with 49.82% of the vote.

Pashinyan and the governing Civil Contract party were looking for a strong mandate for a new geopolitical course for Armenia, including distancing the former Soviet republic from Moscow, seeking to join the European Union and deepening cooperation with the West. The election provides a fresh mandate on sustaining the positive momentum of diplomatic engagement, normalization of relations with neighbors, and the continued diversification of Armenia’s security partners.

Russian officials have hit Armenian exports with a barrage of restrictions in recent weeks, and President Vladimir Putin has made thinly veiled threats comparing Armenia’s path to that already taken by Ukraine. Meanwhile, Armenian investigators said they issued six arrest warrants for members of Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia party the day before the election, accusing them of buying votes.

The nation’s Central Election Committee confirmed Saturday that the party could run after a member of another opposition party, Republic, appealed for Strong Armenia to be barred over corruption allegations. Karapetyan was escorted to a polling station on Sunday, and briefly spoke to the media before returning home. The Armenian people will make the right choice and Armenia will finally have a legitimate government, he said





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Armenia Nikol Pashinyan General Election Russia’S Influence South Caucasus State Civil Contract Party European Union West Diplomatic Engagement Normalization Of Relations Diversification Of Armenia’S Security Partners Russian Officials President Vladimir Putin Thinly Veiled Threats Ukraine Buying Votes Corruption Allegations Strong Armenia Party Samvel Karapetyan Billionaire Under House Arrest Allegedly Advocating For The Government’S Over Pro-Russian Business Ties With Moscow Attempting To Start A War With The Kremlin Central Election Committee Central Election Commission Robert Kocharyan Former President Prosperous Or Blossoming Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan Pro-Russia Business Owner Preliminary Results 61 Seats In The National Assembly 58.1% Of All Mandates Constitutional Amendments Without A Referendum

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