Armenian Parliamentary Election Becomes Test of East‑West Realignment

The 7 June vote in Armenia pits pro‑EU Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan against pro‑Russian opposition forces, with the outcome set to determine the country's future alignment between Europe, the United States and Russia after the loss of Nagorno‑Karabakh.

People in Yerevan walked past bright campaign banners displaying the portrait of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as the capital prepared for the parliamentary election s scheduled for 7 June.

The vote is being framed by analysts as a referendum on Armenia's geopolitical orientation. Pashinyan, leader of the Civil Contract party, has been steering the country toward closer ties with the European Union and the United States, a direction that clashes with the long‑standing relationship Armenia has maintained with Moscow.

While many pollsters give the incumbent a clear edge, the opposition field is populated by parties that champion a pro‑Russian stance, turning the election into a showdown that could reshape the South Caucasus on the international stage. The background to the contest is a series of dramatic shifts that have unfolded over the past year.

In 2023 the war over the disputed Nagorno‑Karabakh region ended with Azerbaijan regaining full control of the mountainous enclave, a defeat that many Armenians attributed to the inability of Russian peacekeepers to intervene. The loss shattered the perception that Russia could be relied upon as a security guarantor and prompted Yerevan to re‑evaluate its strategic partnerships.

Since then Pashinyan has taken a series of symbolic steps: Armenia joined the International Criminal Court in 2023, announced a suspension of its participation in the Moscow‑dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization for 2024, and publicly declared its intention to pursue EU accession, even hosting the European Political Community summit in May. A decisive parliamentary win would give Pashinyan the legitimacy to deepen these reforms and to negotiate a final settlement with Azerbaijan.

Western powers are keen to demonstrate the tangible benefits of a pivot toward Europe and the United States. In August 2025, former U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Pashinyan and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Washington, where they signed an agreement ending decades of hostility and outlining a new transit corridor linking Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave.

A separate February accord opened the door for an American firm to construct a nuclear power plant in Armenia, while European Commission President Ursula von‑der‑Leyen has pledged investment in the country's energy sector and its rapidly growing digital economy. Yet Russia's reaction has been starkly negative.

President Vladimir Putin warned that any move toward the EU could inflict severe economic damage by disrupting trade routes with Moscow and its allies, and he has drawn parallels between Armenia's possible trajectory and Ukraine's experience, implying that a Western shift could invite political and economic retaliation. The upcoming election therefore stands as a pivotal moment: a victory for Pashinyan could cement Armenia's Western orientation, whereas a swing to the Strong Armenia Party, led by Russian‑Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, or to former president Robert Kocharyan's Hayastan bloc could re‑anchor Yerevan in Moscow's sphere of influence





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