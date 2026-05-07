Arlene Dickinson to Inspire Women Entrepreneurs in Sudbury

Canadian business icon Arlene Dickinson will headline the Women Leading with Impact Event in Sudbury on June 15, offering insights and guidance to aspiring and established female business leaders.

Sudbury is preparing to welcome one of the most influential figures in the Canadian business landscape. Arlene Dickinson , a renowned venture capital ist, author, and long-standing personality on television, is scheduled to visit the city on June 15.

The occasion is the Women Leading with Impact Event, which is titled An Evening with Arlene Dickinson. This prestigious gathering will take place within the striking surroundings of the Vale Cavern at Science North, providing an inspiring backdrop for a night dedicated to female leadership and entrepreneurial growth. The event is a primary initiative of the NOW Program, brought to life through a strategic collaboration involving the Regional Business Centre, LAMBAC, and the Nickel Basin Federal Development Corporation.

Furthermore, the initiative has received crucial funding from FedNor, ensuring that high-caliber resources and expertise are made available to the local community. Arlene Dickinson brings an extraordinary wealth of knowledge to the table, boasting more than thirty-five years of hands-on experience in the world of commerce.

Her career trajectory is a masterclass in scalability, as she has successfully launched, operated, and managed a diverse array of businesses, guiding them from their humble beginnings as early-stage startups to their evolution into multi-billion-dollar global corporations. Currently, she serves as the founder and general partner at District Ventures Capital. This Canadian-based venture capital fund is dedicated to investing in innovative companies that focus on the development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer packaged goods.

Her particular interests lie in the food, beverage, beauty, and health and wellness sectors, where she seeks out disruptors and visionaries who can change the market. Beyond her investment portfolio, Dickinson is a household name across Canada due to her role on the CBC television series Dragons Den. For sixteen seasons, she has served as a formidable panelist, evaluating pitches and providing the capital and mentorship necessary for entrepreneurs to scale their dreams.

Often called the funder, her ability to spot potential and her sharp business acumen have made her a mentor to countless business owners. The objective of this visit to Sudbury is to bridge the gap between national success and local ambition. During her appearance, Dickinson is expected to impart the wisdom she has gathered over decades of navigating the complexities of the marketplace.

The event aims to provide real-world insights that go beyond theoretical business advice, offering candid lessons from her own personal and professional journey. This is designed to be an inclusive environment where women from all stages of their professional lives can gather. Whether they are emerging entrepreneurs just starting to draft their first business plan or established leaders managing large teams, the goal is to facilitate connection and mutual support.

By fostering these relationships, the event seeks to spark meaningful conversations and encourage collaboration among women, which in turn will strengthen the overall regional business ecosystem in Sudbury. The itinerary for the evening is meticulously planned to maximize engagement. It will begin with a comprehensive keynote presentation delivered by Dickinson, where she will likely touch upon the challenges and triumphs of being a woman in a competitive business environment.

Following the presentation, the floor will open for a question-and-answer session, allowing the audience to seek specific advice on their own ventures. The event will also feature a meet-and-greet segment and dedicated networking opportunities, ensuring that the inspiration translates into tangible professional connections. Such events are vital for local economic development, as they provide the psychological and professional boost needed to drive innovation.

By bringing a national icon to a regional center, the organizers are signaling a commitment to the empowerment of women in business. Tickets are currently available for purchase, and the community is encouraged to secure their spots for what promises to be a transformative evening of learning and growth





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