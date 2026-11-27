Arkells frontman Max Kerman says the band's new single Handshake Thugs criticizes wealthy elites and global power structures, while he finds hope in Canadian politicians working across party lines.

The Arkells have released a new single called Handshake Thugs, and frontman Max Kerman says it takes aim at global power structures. The upbeat, fist-pumping song carries a pointed political message, he told CTV's Power Play host Mike Le Couteur in an interview at Ottawa's FONO HiFi Lounge.

Handshake Thugs Targets Power Structures

Kerman, 39, described the song's central image as rich people at a table passing money around. He said it presents a false promise that if the powerful succeed, everyone else will benefit. In reality, he said, problems in the street exist because some people have not been taken care of. The term handshake thugs is a play on the song Handshake Drugs by American band Wilco.

Also read The Arkells Unveil Message-Driven Single Handshake Thugs

Kerman said society too often blames people living on the streets or the criminal underworld for the world's ills, when the people causing the most havoc are in suits and the C-suites. He said he thinks about the downstream effects of decisions made by people in power on behalf of everyone else. That is why leadership matters, he said, and why he pays attention to how leaders behave.

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While the band writes songs criticizing those in power, Kerman said it also praises benevolent leadership. Their 2016 song A Little Rain (A Song for Pete) is about his father's friend, whom Kerman called an inspiration for his work as a social justice lawyer in the community. Kerman said he sees examples of leaders meeting the moment among Canadian politicians working across party lines. He finds hope when leaders act like adults and get along, calling that powerful.

He pointed to Toronto's lefty mayor Olivia Chow, Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford and Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney as representing the full political spectrum. Seeing them tolerate each other and share a room made him feel okay, he said. The Ontario-based band has never hesitated to put political messages in its music. The 2018 track People's Champ criticized ego-driven populist leaders around the world, specifically U.S. President Donald Trump.

Social justice and activism have been woven through each of the band's 10 albums over the past two decades. While the band has spent years touring the U.S. and making records in Los Angeles, Kerman sees current tensions between Canada and the U.S. as a chance for Canadians to look inward. He told CTV News the band is interested in what Canada has, rather than what is going on over there.

He said that in the last five to seven years, the internet has made the world a borderless place, and Canadians have lost some sense of identity and storytelling. He pointed to Trump's comments about renaming Lake Ontario as an opportunity for Blue Rodeo to have a moment. The Ontario band saw a resurgence as Canadians belted out Hasn't Hit Me Yet, which includes a lyric about the iconic Great Lake.

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Canadian Identity and Local Roots

Kerman said he hopes kids think about where they are actually from. Growing up listening to Canadian indie rock bands, he said, those artists often told stories about what was happening in our own backyard. Formed in Hamilton, the band continues to draw on its roots. They shot the Handshake Thugs music video at Hamilton's abandoned City Center Mall.

The shopping centre was slated to be torn down and replaced by condos, but it has sat empty since the COVID-19 pandemic. Kerman said the post-apocalyptic scene felt like the right backdrop for a comment on how decisions by those in power do not filter down to everyday people. He called it a nod to what happens when a society is not at its best, when decisions made decades ago come to a head.

The band is asking similar questions about power and money on its recently released album, Between Us. Kerman said the album includes a song called Money and another called Ride. He said he is asking what freedom actually feels like. Ride is a subtle nod to bike lanes, he said, because he loves bicycling around the city and zooming past trucks in traffic.

Latest Tour Across Canada

Kerman said it is the job of the artist to write about what moves them. While pushing back against political division, the band is also trying to bring people together with its latest tour in select cities across Canada. Each stop spans three consecutive nights in the same city across venues of varying sizes. The format honours their early days playing more intimate bars and clubs.

Kerman said the band wanted to show love to the lifeblood of the Canadian music business, the people who work in rock and roll clubs, especially at this moment in Canada. He said becoming a local in a city, even for three days, lets the band see places they might miss on a typical tour that sweeps into a city for one night. They got invited to Wanuskewin Heritage Park outside of Saskatoon, an Indigenous landmark.