Arkells Bring High Energy and Nostalgia to Vancouver’s Penthouse Nightclub

Canadian pop-rock band Arkells delivered a memorable performance at Vancouver’s Penthouse nightclub, marking the first of three shows in the city as part of their "city takeover" tour. The concert celebrated their new album and revisited their humble beginnings, with lead singer Max Kerman sharing nostalgic stories from their first Vancouver show nearly 18 years ago.

Vancouver ’s iconic Penthouse nightclub, known for its lively atmosphere, reached new heights of energy on Thursday, May 7, 2026, as it hosted a special intimate concert by the renowned Canadian pop-rock band Arkells .

The event marked the first of three performances in the city as part of the band’s "city takeover" tour, celebrating their latest album. The following nights saw the band playing at Kitsilano’s Hollywood Theatre and the legendary Commodore Ballroom, showcasing their versatility and connection with fans across different venues. The Penthouse gig was particularly significant for Arkells, as it brought them back to the very stage where they performed their first-ever Vancouver show nearly 18 years prior.

Lead singer Max Kerman shared nostalgic memories with the enthusiastic crowd of 250 fans, recounting the band’s chaotic arrival in the city.

"We were driving from Calgary, hit Vancouver traffic, and arrived just minutes before our scheduled performance," Kerman said. "We had a Dodge Caravan and a U-Haul trailer, and we barely had time to set up. Our set was supposed to be 25 minutes, but we only had 12 minutes to perform.

" He humorously described the surreal experience of playing to a small audience with a strip pole between him and the crowd, highlighting the band’s humble beginnings and their journey to stardom. The concert featured a mix of Arkells’ biggest hits, including fan favorites that had the audience singing along. The band’s energetic performance and Kerman’s engaging storytelling created a memorable night for everyone in attendance.

The Penthouse nightclub, with its distinctive sign and vibrant atmosphere, provided the perfect backdrop for this intimate yet electrifying performance. Arkells’ merchandise, including posters and memorabilia from their early days, added to the nostalgic vibe of the evening. The band’s connection with their fans was evident as they interacted with the crowd, sharing stories and creating a sense of community.

This concert was not just a celebration of their new album but also a tribute to their roots and the journey that has brought them to where they are today. The Penthouse nightclub, with its rich history and unique charm, played a crucial role in making this event unforgettable for both the band and their fans





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