Merrill Kelly, an Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher, threw against the San Francisco Giants during a baseball game on May 25, 2026. Kelly allowed two runs on four hits, struck out four, and walked two. He became the fourth pitcher in Arizona history to reach 1,000 innings. Kelly also beat the Giants for the second time in six days and is 4-0 over his last six starts against San Francisco.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game on May 25, 2026, in San Francisco.

Kelly allowed two runs on four hits, struck out four, and walked two. He became the fourth pitcher in Arizona history to reach 1,000 innings. The veteran right-hander beat the Giants for the second time in six days and is 4-0 over his last six starts against San Francisco. Kelly also added an RBI single for Arizona, which won its third straight game, ninth in 11 games, and improved to 12-4 since May 9.

Kelly extended his majors-best and season-high hitting streak to 13 games. Marte, who has a nine-game hitting streak, produced three or more hits for a third consecutive game. Kelly homered leading off the third for Arizona's first baserunner. Facing the Diamondbacks for a second straight start, Roupp struck out seven and allowed four runs - two earned - on seven hits over five innings.

He held Arizona to one run and seven hits in six innings last Tuesday in Phoenix





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Arizona Diamondbacks Merrill Kelly San Francisco Giants Baseball Game Pitcher Allowed Runs Hits Struck Out Walked Arizona History 1 000 Innings Winning Streak RBI Single Hitting Streak Homered Facing The Diamondbacks Roupp

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