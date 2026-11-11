Arizona Cardinals Start Carson Beck Against Rams After Minshew UCL Injury

Rookie Carson Beck will start for the Arizona Cardinals against the Rams after Gardner Minshew II suffered a UCL injury, coach Mike LaFleur said.

The Arizona Cardinals will start their third quarterback in three weeks, with rookie Carson Beck getting the nod for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Mike LaFleur said on Wednesday. The decision follows a throwing-arm injury to Gardner Minshew II, who started for the Cardinals last week.

Minshew suffered a UCL injury in his throwing arm and is feared to be lost for the season. The ulnar collateral ligament, or UCL, is a ligament on the inside of the elbow that helps stabilize the joint during throwing motions, which is why injuries to it are closely watched by teams.

Also read Cardinals reportedly fear QB Gardner Minshew has torn UCL, could miss remainder of season

Gardner Minshew II Injury Opens the Door for Beck

Beck will take over at quarterback for the Cardinals after spending last week as the second-string quarterback. Before that, he spent the first eight weeks of the season as the emergency third quarterback.

Sources told ESPN that Minshew is seeking additional medical opinions to confirm whether he will need UCL surgery. The results of those opinions will determine whether Minshew requires the procedure, and the team has not announced a timeline for his return.

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LaFleur Says the Offense Will Change Little Under Beck

LaFleur said on Tuesday that there would not be any major changes to the offense if Beck were to take over. He described the gap between the two quarterbacks' approaches as far smaller than a major system overhaul.

LaFleur said the difference would not be like the contrast between a wing-T offense and a spread offense. He added that 'foundationally, we're going to do a lot of the similar stuff,' and that the plays Beck likes and does well are the same plays Minshew likes.

According to LaFleur, both quarterbacks already work within the same system. He said 'they like this system, and so that's not a hard one,' which suggests the transition for Beck would focus on continuity rather than a new playbook.

Jacoby Brissett Trade Reshapes Cardinals Quarterback Depth

Jacoby Brissett, who was traded to the Ravens, served as the Cardinals' starting quarterback for the first eight games of the season. His departure is a key part of why the team has now turned to its third starter in three weeks.

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For the Cardinals, Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams will be the next test of the revised quarterback plan, with Beck expected to run the offense that LaFleur has described as largely unchanged. The outcome of Minshew's medical evaluations will continue to shape the team's depth chart after that game.

The report on these developments was contributed to by ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.