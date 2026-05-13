Arizona Cardinals Rookie Quarterback Carson Beck's Experience Translating to the Field

Carson Beck, the Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback, has already shown his experience in playing in NFL-style systems at Georgia and Miami during his first days on an NFL field during rookie minicamp. His understanding of the cadence and snap count, which were priorities for new Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur, could give him an edge in the upcoming season.

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck ’s experience in playing in NFL -style systems at Georgia and Miami has already shown in his first days on an NFL field during rookie minicamp .

His understanding of the cadence and snap count, which were priorities for new Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur, could give him an edge in the upcoming season. Beck’s experience in calling a cadence and taking snaps under center, as well as his comfortability in playing under center, playing in the gun, and with different formations, motions, and other aspects of the game, will help him develop at a pace that LaFleur wants





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Arizona Cardinals Carson Beck NFL Rookie Minicamp Cadence Snap Count Experience Formation Motions

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