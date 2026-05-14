Argonauts head coach Mike Miller shares his first impressions, challenges for Chad Kelly, and more. Bowman: 'We just felt we needed a different voice to lead us to where we want to get to' and 'I want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with Mavs.

The news text includes interviews with Argonauts head coach Mike Miller and former NBA player and current Mavericks general manager Masai Ujiri. The text covers topics such as Miller's first impressions of the team, his goals for training camp, his assessment of the quarterback room, and the challenges he expects Chad Kelly to face as he returns after missing an extended period of time. Bowman, the former NBA player and current assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors, shares his thoughts on the team's need for a different voice to lead them to where they want to get to. Ujiri, who returned to the NBA after a 10-year hiatus, discusses his desire to win and how it drove him to return to the league with the Mavericks.

Argonauts head coach Mike Miller shares his first impressions of the team, what he's trying to establish during training camp , what he's seen from his quarterback room , what challenges he expects Chad Kelly to face as he returns after missing an extended period of time, and much more.

Bowman: 'We just felt we needed a different voice to lead us to where we want to get to' and 'I want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with Mavs.

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Argonauts Mike Miller Training Camp Quarterback Room Chad Kelly Bowman Desire To Win NBA Return Mavs

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