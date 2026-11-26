Brazil has left Argentine President Javier Milei off the guest list for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's Jan. 5 inauguration, a government source said Thursday. The snub follows months of tension after Milei insulted Lula and backed his rival Flavio Bolsonaro.

Brazil has excluded Argentine President Javier Milei from the guest list for the Jan. 5 inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a Brazilian government source said Thursday, amid diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

The source, speaking to a few journalists on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Brazil's ambassador to Buenos Aires, Julio Bitelli, would not be returning to his post. Leftist Lula won a fourth term in office in October elections after defeating right-wing candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, a close ally of Argentina's libertarian leader Milei. Tensions between Brasilia and Buenos Aires soared after Milei attended an event launching Bolsonaro's presidential bid in July, and fired off insults at Lula, calling him a thief.

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Diplomatic Ties Downgraded Between Brazil and Argentina

In response, Brazil recalled its ambassador from Argentina and downgraded diplomatic ties with Buenos Aires. Argentina's Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno told TN news channel they had no official confirmation of the decision. If they decide not to invite us, it will be another unilateral decision by Brazil, and they are fully within their rights to make it, Quirno said. But we don't think it helps improve relations, he added.

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Milei did not join global leaders in acknowledging Lula's victory. US President Donald Trump did not congratulate Lula either, describing the election as very strange. Relations between the countries were strained even further when Bolsonaro fled to the United States via Argentina just days after the election. His departure came after a court ordered his passports seized amid multiple investigations against him.

Brazil summoned Argentina's diplomatic representative to explain the country's role in his departure. The dispute has left one of South America's most important bilateral relationships at its lowest point in years, with no sign of a quick reconciliation. The Jan. 5 inauguration will proceed without the Argentine president, who has not received an invitation, according to the Brazilian government source. Argentine officials have publicly downplayed the snub as a unilateral Brazilian decision that they say does not help improve relations.

Milei Excluded From Lula Inauguration Ceremony

Milei's warm embrace of Bolsonaro, including his appearance at the July campaign launch, remains the central grievance driving the rift. Brazil's decision to keep its ambassador out of Buenos Aires underscores how deeply the relationship has deteriorated since the October vote. The two governments have had limited contact since Brazil downgraded ties, and no high-level meeting has been announced. It remains unclear whether Milei will respond directly to the exclusion or whether his government will take further diplomatic steps.

Brazil's government source said the decision on the guest list was made with the inauguration now just weeks away.