The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea voted 18 to 3 to reject Argentina request to provisionally suspend the British-authorized Sea Lion oil project near the Falkland Islands. The ruling is a setback for Buenos Aires as arbitration proceedings continue.

An international tribunal rejected Argentina request to halt British-authorized oil drilling near the Falkland Islands on Saturday, November 28, 2026, dealing a setback to Buenos Aires in its effort to curtail economic activity around the disputed territory.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, based in Hamburg, voted 18 to 3 to reject Argentina application to provisionally suspend the Sea Lion project north of the Falklands. The islands are controlled by Britain but claimed by Argentina as the Malvinas. The ruling was reported from London and Buenos Aires. Argentina had also sought to prevent Britain from granting new authorisations for the exploitation of maritime resources around the islands while arbitration proceedings continue.

Also read Edmonton Man Faces Updated International Warrant For Child Abduction

Tribunal Rejects Argentina Drilling Request

Britain argued that granting the request would prevent Falkland Islanders from developing their natural resources, with devastating consequences for the territory economy. The tribunal president, Maurice Kamga, said the ruling on Argentina request for provisional measures in no way prejudges the tribunal jurisdiction to deal with the underlying merits of the dispute. Kamga also noted that Britain had told the tribunal that drilling would not commence before March 2027 and extraction would not commence before March 2028.

Advertisement

British foreign minister Ed Miliband and Attorney General Ellie Reeves welcomed the decision. In a joint statement they said: We now call on Argentina to respect the right of the Falkland Islanders to determine their own future and urge Argentina to end its wider economic pressure against the Falkland Islands. President Javier Milei said in a statement that Argentina respects the decision of the tribunal and will continue to defend its rights in the framework of international law.

He added: This decision is not the final word. The ruling comes amid a renewed push by Milei government to advance Argentina sovereignty claim over the islands, a longstanding national cause that commands support across the political spectrum. Argentina invaded the archipelago in the South Atlantic in 1982 and fought a 10-week war that ended with Argentina surrender to Britain, accelerating the fall of Argentina military junta.

Milei Government Escalates Oil Sanctions

The largely self-governing British overseas territory has a population of about 3,660, most of whom are of British descent. Frictions between Argentina and Britain have grown in recent months after Milei government presented legislation to crack down on companies involved in oil exploration activities off the islands. That came days after US President Donald Trump suggested Washington could reconsider its traditionally neutral stance on the sovereignty dispute.

Advertisement

Milei office said after the ruling it was sanctioning five more fund managers for holding stakes in oil company Navitas Petroleum, which operates on the islands. That brings the total number of companies, shareholders and suppliers sanctioned over operations there to 65. The government will not allow companies, investment funds or other economic actors to profit from the illegitimate exploitation of Argentine national resources, it said in a statement.

Arbitration Proceedings Continue Over Islands

Any person or entity who takes part in these operations will have to answer for it. Navitas Petroleum and Rockhopper Exploration, owners of the Sea Lion offshore project, previously said they did not expect Argentina actions to derail development. Navitas is listed in Tel Aviv and Rockhopper in London. Major US oil services firm Halliburton last month said it would not work on the Sea Lion project.

Argentina in September filed for arbitration under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, arguing Britain is violating its obligations by unilaterally authorizing the exploitation of natural resources in areas subject to an unresolved sovereignty dispute. Arbitration proceedings are currently in motion.