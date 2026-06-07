Argentina Beat Honduras 2-0 in Final World Cup Warm-Up as Messi Sits Out

Argentina secured a 2-0 win over Honduras in a friendly ahead of the World Cup, with goals from Lautaro Martínez and Giuliano Simeone. Lionel Messi remained on the bench as he continues to recover from muscle fatigue.

Argentina secured a 2-0 victory over Honduras in a friendly match on Saturday, marking their second-to-last warm-up game before the upcoming FIFA World Cup , which kicks off on June 11.

The match took place at a packed and vociferous Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, where the Argentine supporters created an energetic atmosphere. Despite the win, many fans were left hoping to see more of the team's star player, Lionel Messi, who remained on the bench throughout as he continues to recover from muscle fatigue. The defending champions opened the scoring in the 37th minute through Lautaro Martínez, who converted a penalty after Nicolás Tagliafico was fouled inside the box.

The second goal came early in the second half when Giuliano Simeone finished from close range after a clever backheel pass from Lautaro Martínez. After the game, Martínez emphasized the importance of defending the title won in Qatar, stating, "We have to go defend what we achieved in Qatar. It's going to be tough, but we're going to give it everything to leave Argentina as high as possible.

" Coach Lionel Scaloni made several substitutions following Simeone's goal, but Messi was not among those introduced. The 38-year-old forward picked up a minor injury on May 25 during his last appearance for Inter Miami before joining the national team camp. Scaloni explained his approach to player minutes, saying, "When Argentines step onto a soccer field, it's very hard for them to hold back. They always give everything, they hold nothing back.

That's why we manage the workloads and try to give minutes to the majority.

" Messi, who is widely anticipated to retire from international football after this tournament, currently holds the record for most World Cup matches played (26) and needs four more goals to surpass Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals. Argentina will open their World Cup campaign in Group J on June 16 against Algeria, followed by matches against Austria and Jordan. Before heading to the tournament, they have one final friendly scheduled against Iceland on June 9.

This report includes contributions from ESPN's Lizzy Becherano and information from The Associated Press





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