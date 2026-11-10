Perth, Ont. arena closed after ice resurfacing machine crashes into rink boards

The Perth and District Community Centre is closed on Tuesday after an ice resurfacing machine struck and damaged the arena boards on Monday night. No one was hurt, and the Town of Perth is reviewing the incident.

The Perth and District Community Centre in Perth, Ont. is closed on Tuesday after an ice resurfacing machine crash ed into the arena boards on Monday night.

The Town of Perth said the machine 'struck and damaged the arena boards following a reported equipment malfunction.

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Incident Cancels Hockey Games

' No one was hurt in the incident. The community centre will remain closed until the boards have been repaired and the ice resurfacing machine has undergone a mechanical inspection. The Perth Lanark Minor Hockey Association said games scheduled for Tuesday have been cancelled. Hockey games at the facility will not take place while the building is closed.

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In a statement, the town said it is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident. That review includes the reported equipment malfunction, equipment operation and established safety procedures.

'The safety of our facility users and staff remains our highest priority,' the town said in the statement. 'We recognize the concern this incident may cause and are committed to taking the necessary steps to ensure a safe return to operations. ' Ice resurfacing machines are used in arenas to smooth and refresh the ice surface between games, practices and public skating sessions.

Town Reviews Safety Procedures

They are heavy vehicles that operate close to the boards, which is why their maintenance and operating procedures are closely monitored. When equipment malfunctions occur in facilities like this, municipalities typically examine the machine, the way it was being operated and whether standard safety steps were followed. The Town of Perth has not said how long that review will take. Perth is a town in Lanark County in eastern Ontario, located about 80 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

The Perth and District Community Centre serves local residents and hosts a range of minor and recreational hockey programs. The town has not announced when the arena will reopen. Updates on the repairs, the inspection and the return of hockey games are expected to come from the town and the minor hockey association. The incident has left the community centre without ice for the immediate future, affecting players, families and volunteers who rely on the facility for regular schedules.

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Community Centre Remains Closed

Organizers will need to reschedule or cancel any events that were planned during the closure.