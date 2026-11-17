Peter Navarro accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of threatening to play China against the U.S. as Canada weighs greater Chinese involvement in its auto sector. Canada and China agreed to reduce tariffs on frozen pork and seafood during the APEC summit.

Peter Navarro, a senior trade adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, sharply criticized Canada's potential auto trade expansion with China. He accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of threatening to play Beijing against Washington.

Navarro posted the statement in response to an Associated Press article quoting Carney's suggestion that Canada could seek greater Chinese involvement in its domestic auto sector. Navarro wrote: Are u really threatening to play China off the U.S.? This is offensive in the extreme. You should be far more worried China is going to eat Canada alive, as it is already doing.

Also read Canada's PM Carney to Discuss Chinese Auto Investment with Xi Amid US Tariff Talks

Vancouver is not BC, its PRC. Carney is in Shenzhen, China, this week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. On the sidelines of the event, he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders agreed to reduce tariffs on frozen pork and seafood, according to a readout of the exchange.

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More than 90 per cent of Canada-China trade is now on reduced tariffs, it said. Speaking to reporters in Cambodia, Carney said: We have the best autoworkers in the world, and we want them fully deployed in an integrated north American market. That market has become less integrated because of U.S. trade actions. He added that depending on where trade talks settle, there will be other options, European options, Asian options.

Of course, Chinese, Japanese. Asked if he considers a potential auto deal with China as leverage in trade talks with the U.S., Carney said it was not, but added: action, reaction. He has called the integrated auto manufacturing sector the best result for Canadian workers, businesses, and U.S. consumers. The two countries share a deeply integrated auto manufacturing sector.

Canada U.S. Trade War Tariffs Auto Sector

But the makeup of that sector depends on trade talks. Throughout Trump's second term, Canada and the U.S. have traded tariff barbs in a larger trade war. Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on auto imports from north of the border, with exemptions for content that fits into the existing Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement. Canada retaliated with its own 25 per cent fees.

In August, Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Canadian-made vehicles and auto parts to 50 per cent, effective Jan. 1, 2027. Trump has repeatedly said the U.S. does not need Canadian-manufactured automobiles. He has been forthright about his intention to reshore auto manufacturing within the United States, using tariffs as a lever. Stellantis, a key player in the cross-border chain, is reducing its footprint.

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It had plans to retool its Brampton, Ont. assembly plant to produce the Jeep Compass electric SUV. The company halted that work after Trump began rolling out tariffs in 2025. It later said that production line would move to Illinois as part of its US$13-billion plan to expand U.S. production by 50 per cent. The federal government appears open to Chinese EVs being manufactured in Canada.

Canada Industry Minister Chinese Auto Joint Ventures

In June, after meeting with four Chinese car manufacturers, Industry Minister Melanie Joly told reporters that all the companies she met with are willing to explore creating joint ventures in Canada in order to produce in Canada. The minister stipulated any arrangement would have to meet conditions, including a localized supply chain and Canadian control of the joint venture.

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu visited one of those Chinese automakers, Chery, and posted online that he had done so to discuss their upcoming models and hear about their plans to introduce affordable EVs to Canadians. One industry head said courting Chinese automakers creates a whole other range of challengers for us. In January, Carney announced a deal with Beijing to allow up to 49,000 Chinese EVs into Canada each year at a 6.1 per cent tariff.

China Canada Trade Relations EV Tariff Agreement

Canada had previously imposed a 100 per cent tariff in line with U.S. levies. In exchange, China would drop its tariffs on a number of Canadian agriculture products, including canola seeds and meal, some seafood and peas. Since then, Canadian exports to China have surged. Statistics Canada reported this week that, in the first nine months of 2026, Canada's exports rose 40 per cent to reach $33.5 billion.

That rate far outpaces growth in exports to any other nation, according to the federal government. China's exports to Canada, in contrast, did not grow at the same rate. Between January and September, Canada imported $68.8 billion in Chinese goods, about $700 million more than in the same period a year earlier. The debate over Chinese involvement in Canada's auto sector remains a source of friction domestically and internationally.